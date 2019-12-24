Is CVS Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Christmas is a wonderful time of year where you meet up with family and friends, share presents and enjoy good food. For some, it’s a time of charity or remembering a spiritual reason behind the holiday. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a family potluck, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS is open on Christmas Eve and Day 2019. For those of you who are shopping at the last minute, there’s good news. Yes, CVS will be open on Christmas Day and Eve, but the hours for the stores will vary.

CVS Stores Are Open for Christmas Eve and Day

On Christmas every year, CVS locations are typically open. The only question is what hours they will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, since this can vary by location.

Chandler Capozzi from CVS headquarters told Heavy for Christmas Eve: “CVS Pharmacy stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours will vary by location. Most pharmacies will be open until 4:00pm or 6:00pm. Select stores will be open for extended hours and customers are encouraged to contact their local store ahead of time or visit CVS.com/stores for specific locations and hours.”

On Christmas Day, Capozzi noted: “Select CVS Pharmacy stores will be open until 8:00pm and select pharmacies will be open until 6:00pm. 24 hour stores will operate under normal hours and customers are encouraged to contact their local store ahead of time or visit CVS.com/stores for specific locations and hours.”

So in summary, if you need to do some last-minute shopping at CVS for Christmas, then you’re in luck. You can grab some last-minute grocery items at the store before your big meal because the stores are open today. Just call to confirm the hours. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

CVS Specials

CVS has a lot of great Christmas deals that you might want to check out this holiday season. You can shop in the store or even try same-day delivery using Instacart. The CVS Delivery website powered by Instacart is here. Just enter your ZIP code to see if Instacart is available where you live. If it is, you’ll be prompted to then sign up by email or log in if you already have an account. All you have to do is order online using any device, schedule your delivery time, and the items will be delivered to your doorstep.

CVS shared the following specials with Heavy, that are in effect through December 28:

Gifts

30% off all same-day photo gifts and cards with code SAMEDAY30 (Offer valid to all customers, online only)

Get $20 ExtraBucks rewards when you buy 1 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit

50% off regular retail select toys

Buy 1 get 1 50% off select premium Ferrero, Lindt, Ghirardelli, Godiva gift sets

Buy 1 get 1 50% off American Home by Yankee Candle

Beauty and Fragrance

Buy 1 get 1 50% off Almay cosmetics

Buy 1 get 1 50% off any Physician’s Formula cosmetics

Get $8 ExtraBucks rewards when you spend $12 on any Rimmel cosmetics

Get $7 ExtraBucks rewards when you spend $15 on any CoverGirl cosmetics

Get $6 ExtraBucks rewards when you spend $15 on Ardell false eyelashes or brow

Get $10 ExtraBucks rewards when you buy 2 designer fragrances with a regular retail of $19.99 and up

Get $5 ExtraBucks rewards when you buy 1 select holiday designer fragrance gift set

Holiday Entertaining

Buy 1 get 1 50% off select Gold Emblem or Gold Emblem Abound grocery products

And through December 28, CVS is offering 30 percent off same day gifts and cards while supplies last at your local store. This includes photo cards, double-sided cardstock, folded cards, collage prints, print enlargements, square prints, wallet prints, wood hanging panels, bamboo panels, acrylic panels for photos, height charts, banner prints, photo books, calendars, desk cubes, cube ornaments, and more.

CVS even has a list of FSA- and HSA-eligible products here. These products are eligible for spending your FSA (or HSA) dollars on before your dollars are gone when the year ends. You’d be surprised at all the items that qualify, including nose wipes, pregnancy tests, athletic tape, gauze, prep pads, wound care kits, heatwraps, bandaids, therapy patches, sunscreen lotion, certain vitamins, hearing aid batteries, and more.

