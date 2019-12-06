Is 20/20 on TV Tonight? Is There a New Episode? 12/6/2019

Is 20/20 on tonight, December 6? Will there be a new episode? Fans of 20/20 might be disappointed, because the show is taking a break this Friday, giving the air time to college football.

Instead of 20/20, ABC will broadcast college football’s Pac-12 Championship, the network announced.

“Although we have a break this Friday night (ABC will broadcast college football’s Pac-12 Championship), you can still catch up on your favorite #ABC2020 shows on our show site or on Hulu. We’ll be streaming our favorites all week!” ABC wrote on Facebook, along with a link to its recent episodes.

If you missed any 2019 episodes of 20/20, or even if you haven’t, there is plenty to catch up on. We’ve got you covered to take a deep dive into this year’s 20/20 true crime stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Mays Still Struggles With the Realities of Being Switched at Birth

Last week, 20/20 took a look at the strange case of Kim Mays, who was switched at birth.

Today, Mays is still trying to come to terms with the switch, while trying not to focus on the past. She appeared on 20/20 on November 29, 2019. Kim Mays was famously switched at birth with another baby in 1978 at a Wauchula hospital in Florida. Arlena Twigg, the baby switched with her, died of heart disease. It was later revealed that Kimberly Mays was actually the daughter of Regina and Ernest Twigg, not the man who raised her after his wife died, Robert Mays. His wife was named Barbara, and she died of ovarian cancer. Follow this link to learn more about her life now.

Brendt Christensen Was Nabbed in the Kidnap & Murder of Chinese Scholar Yingying Zhang After his Girlfriend Recorded his Confession for the FBI

Terra Bullis was Brendt Christensen’s girlfriend who wore a wire for the FBI and captured a confession where he described a brutal murder and even claimed to be a serial killer. Christensen was in an open marriage with Michelle Zortman.

You can read more about Bullis here, where you can read the transcript of their eerie conversation. Read an update on Christensen here, learn more about Zhang here and read about Zortman here.

The Case of the Long Island Lolita Is Revisited

One of 20/20‘s most popular episodes this season was the case of Amy Fisher, who shot the wife of her lover, Joey Buttafuoco, when she was only 17. The wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco, survived and appeared on the episode with her daughter in Growing Up Buttafuoco. After Fisher’s release from prison, she became a porn star and married an ex-NYPD cop, Lou Bellera.

Read more about Amy Fisher’s life now here. Learn about Bellera and the feud that led to his divorce from Fisher here. You can read about the relationship between Joey Buttafuoco and Amy Fisher here. And, you might be wondering what Mary Jo Buttafuoco thinks about Amy Fisher, who was not even of legal age when she shot her in the face. The women have gone from hugging and crying together in court to name-calling. You can read all about that here.

Want More 20/20? Check Out These Articles from the 2019 Season

The Slender Man Stabbing

Payton Leutner was stabbed 19 times in the abdomen, chest, arms and legs when she was only 12 years old. Her friends, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, told investigators they were making a sacrifice to Slender Man, a fictional internet character. Weier and Geyser were also 12 years old at the time of the stabbing May 13, 2014 in the woods of Wisconsin.

The Death of a Playmate

Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten died a violent death at the hands of her estranged husband, Paul Snider, who was fueled by a jealous rage, in 1980.

Siegfried & Roy

Siegfried & Roy were high-profile Las Vegas magicians known for their acts with exotic animals until a tiger attack in 2003 left Roy partially paralyzed and ended the show.

