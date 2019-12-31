Is Cracker Barrel Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Is your favorite restaurant Cracker Barrel open for holiday meals on New Year’s Eve 2019 or New Year’s Day 2020? Well, we have good news. Cracker Barrel is open on both holidays. Read on for more details.

Cracker Barrel is Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

A Cracker Barrel representative spoke with Heavy about the restaurant’s hours.

A Cracker Barrel Corporate Communications representative noted: “All stores will close at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 for New Year’s Eve and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s Day.”

So in short, if you’re wanting to get a New Year’s Eve meal from Cracker Barrel, make sure you are there before 9 p.m. And for New Year’s Day, you can show up any time from 7 a.m. until the store closes at its regular time.

You can find a location near you here. You can also order carry-out online if you don’t want to eat at the restaurant on New Year’s Eve or Day. Just make sure you order it early enough that you have plenty of time to pick up the meal before the restaurant closes its doors for the holiday.

If you haven’t eaten at Cracker Barrel for a few months, then you’re in for a surprise. The store’s made some menu changes in the last few months that are absolutely delicious. Its Sunday Homestyle Chicken is now available to eat any day of the week. This features two chicken breasts dipped in the store’s buttermilk batter, breaded and fried. Maybe you’ll want to order that for New Year’s.

In a press release Cracker Barrel noted the following: “Since Cracker Barrel first introduced Sunday Homestyle Chicken many years ago, the response from our guests has been overwhelming. Many of them have made a Sunday tradition out of visiting our stores simply to enjoy this meal, so we are thrilled to now offer it to them every day of the week. And, these guests who already love our Sunday Homestyle Chicken can now enjoy it in a new way through our sweet and smoky Homestyle Chicken BLT, which is drizzled in a delicious maple glaze. Our expanded menu and new seasonal items allow guests to enjoy the familiar, homestyle food they’ve always loved here at Cracker Barrel but in new flavor combinations that reflect our approach to good Southern cooking, just in time for fall.”

As for desserts, you have a choice among Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, French Toast Latte, Fruit Cobbler with Ice Cream, All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added), and Baked Apple Dumplin’. Any of these would make a great New Year’s treat.

And of course, the breakfasts are just amazing too if you want to start off New Year’s Day with a tasty meal. You’ll want to be sure and try their famous hashbrown casserole with whatever you order. And the fried apples and blueberry muffin always make a nice touch with breakfast. And who can forget their delicious, light and flaky biscuits?

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Season 2: Everything We Know So Far