Is Kroger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

It’s the end of the year — time to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020. For many people, the hectic plans of the holidays can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, we have good news and bad news. Kroger stores are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours may be limited for the holidays.

Kroger Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, But Hours May Vary

Most Kroger stores are open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve, according to local Kroger ads for different regions. So the question isn’t so much if they’re open but what hours they are open, since many have shorter hours for the holiday on one or both days. Although Heavy could not reach Kroger’s corporate office for comment, the company’s regional ads all explain the holiday hours. Here are examples of store hours in different regions below, but you might want to double-check with your particular store just to be sure. (Note that pharmacy hours may differ from store hours.)

To see what hours the Kroger near you is open, check for store hours and locations here.

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting, you shouldn’t have a problem picking up supplies.

Kroger has pretty much whatever you might need for the holidays, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on shopping here. They’ve got everything you could want for a holiday meal, from spiral-cut ham to brown sugar ham, whole frozen turkeys, bone-in beef ribeye, and more. You can find main course recipes and side dish recipes here.

