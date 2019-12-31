Is Kroger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

It’s the end of the year — time to say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020. For many people, the hectic plans of the holidays can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, we have good news and bad news. Kroger stores are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours may be limited for the holidays.
Kroger Stores Are Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, But Hours May Vary
Most Kroger stores are open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve, according to local Kroger ads for different regions. So the question isn’t so much if they’re open but what hours they are open, since many have shorter hours for the holiday on one or both days. Although Heavy could not reach Kroger’s corporate office for comment, the company’s regional ads all explain the holiday hours. Here are examples of store hours in different regions below, but you might want to double-check with your particular store just to be sure. (Note that pharmacy hours may differ from store hours.)
- In the Atlanta region (like Savannah and Augusta, Myrtle Beach SC, and Columbia SC), stores are open regular hours on New Year’s Day and Eve. Pharmacies are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on January 1 and regular hours on New Year’s Eve.
- In the Southwest region in Texas, stores and fuel centers are open on New Year’s Day and Eve. Pharmacies are closed on January 1 and close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
- In the Michigan region (such as Detroit), stores are open New Year’s Eve (closing at 11 p.m.) and on New Year’s Day regular hours. Pharmacies are open New Year’s Eve (closing at regular times) and on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- In the Central region (such as Indianapolis and Fort Wayne), stores are open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. and are open on New Year’s Day until 5 p.m. (opening at their regular times.) See local pharmacies for their hours.
- In the Nashville region, stores are open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m., reopening at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day. See the pharmacy for their holiday hours.
- In the Louisville region, stores are open until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and then open at 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day. See the pharmacy for their holiday hours.
- In the Cincinnati region, stores are open until 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and then open at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Pharmacies closed at 6 p.m. on December 31 and then are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
- In the Columbus region (like Toledo, Wheeling, Wierton and Mansfield), stores are open on New Year’s Eve until 11 p.m. Stores are open on New Year’s Day, but store hours aren’t listed in the weekly ad. Stores are open at their regular times on January 2. Pharmacies are closed at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Call your local store if you’re in this region and need to know New Year’s Day hours.
- In the mid-Atlantic region, stores may be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day, depending on the location. (Not every location has released a weekly ad confirming.) Pharmacies may be open regular hours New Year’s Eve and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. But call your local store to confirm.
- Stores in the Delta region, like in Memphis, stores will be open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. and open New Year’s Day for regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary.
To see what hours the Kroger near you is open, check for store hours and locations here.
Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting, you shouldn’t have a problem picking up supplies.
Kroger has pretty much whatever you might need for the holidays, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on shopping here. They’ve got everything you could want for a holiday meal, from spiral-cut ham to brown sugar ham, whole frozen turkeys, bone-in beef ribeye, and more. You can find main course recipes and side dish recipes here.
