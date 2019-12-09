Are Kat & Eddie Still Together on ‘Cartel Crew’?

Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores and Eddie Soto have had an on/off relationship on Cartel Crew. The couple have had to contend with various fights, and break ups, but they always seem to overcome their differences. So are Kat and Eddie still together? Are they still dating or have they broken up?

Kat and Eddie are still together. They have been together since the season 2 premiere, when Eddie was released from prison (he was serving a three-year sentence for drug charges). Kat and Eddie have a son together, and the former decided that she wanted to have Eddie be a strong presence in the boy’s life. However, the latest episode of Cartel Crew will see Kat step back and examine at their relationship, to determine whether or not she wants to take things to the next level.

Kat & Eddie Are Still Together Despite Their Recent Issues

She voiced her concerns to Eddie during a recent episode. “One day, like a bag of bricks just hit me with all these emotions and I thought to myself, ‘Can I forgive Eddie for what he did or not?'” she said aloud. She then went on to reference Eddie’s past infidelities as the cause for their previous break-up.

Eddie conceded that he made mistakes in his past, but assured Kat that he was through making them. “You have every reason to feel the way you feel. I fu*ked up, I know what I did, I cheated on you at one of the worst times that I could have done it– while you were pregnant,” he said. “I just need you to know that this time around, it’s not a temporary thing. I’m playing for keeps.” Kat was skeptical, saying that Eddie had made similar promises in the past, and the couple went on to have a heated argument.

Eddie Has Vowed to Change and Help Raise Their Child

Eddie accused Kat of seeing other men while he was in prison. “You dated numerous guys since I been locked up, and I never bothered to ask, but I’m damn sure it wasn’t always their fault.” Kat countered by saying that she never loved these men like she loved Eddie.

There has also been tension stemming from Kat’s feud with Ali Cabrera Tapia, and the fact that Eddie stepped in to defend her at a crucial moment. After Kat and Ali had a tense exchange regarding the father of a mutual friend, Eddie decided to cut the latter off and say that she should drop it.

“Ay, watch your mouth. Watch your tone. Listen, what she’s trying to get across to you [is] when you talk about snitching, people get killed behind that sh*t,” he explained. “You can’t speak on that. You do not speak on that. Learn something, I’m trying to tell you something from someone that came from this. If you do not have that sh*t on black and white, you be quiet.”

Tune in to watch Cartel Crew on VH1, on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.