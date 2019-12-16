Kristin Chenoweth Calls Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert a ‘Top 3 moment’

The annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert is welcoming a very special guest for its 16th edition: Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. The pint-sized powerhouse is ready to ring in the holiday season with performances of classic Christmas carols and beloved contemporary Christmas hits in a festive celebration that Chenoweth says in a statement is a dream come true.

“There were exactly three programs I watched on TV growing up: The Tabernacle Choir holiday specials, Miss America and the Tony Awards,” says Chenoweth. “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience. It is music and professionalism at the highest level — it could be a Broadway show. I have been so fortunate to perform in a lot of amazing places, but this is a Top 3 moment for me in my career and something I will never forget.”

What Child Is This? – The Tabernacle Choir w/ Kristin ChenowethPurchase the 2018 Christmas Concert with Kristin Chenoweth. CD: https://bit.ly/2QdGjGB DVD: https://bit.ly/355RhCz The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, with special guest artist Kristin Chenoweth, perform the English Carol, "What Child Is This?," arranged by Mack Wilberg, during the Choir's 2018 Christmas Concert. #WhatChildIsThis #Christmas #KristinChenoweth #tabchoir #ChristmasConcert Christmas Concert 2018. 2019-12-04T20:17:10.000Z

Chenoweth joined the 600-person choir for three consecutive nights in December 2018 to film the special at Salt Lake City’s Conference Center at Temple Square in front of a combined audience of over 63,000 people. The performances spanned the genres — Broadway, pop, country, classical and Christian/gospel — and also featured special skits and stories that put Chenoweth’s characteristic charm, style, faith and artistic prowess on display with the artistry of the choir and orchestra.

“Kristin was on our radar to be a guest artist for our Christmas special for at least a decade, making this year’s program even that much more special for us,” said Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir. “Not only is she one of the most versatile performers we’ve ever had grace our stage, but we were all just completely overwhelmed and charmed by the incredible energy, warmth, and generosity that she brought to the production. We are thrilled that millions of viewers worldwide will be able to feel that this holiday season.”

Performances include “Angels from the Realms of Glory,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “What Child Is This,” “Carol of the Bells” and a re-telling of the classic O. Henry story “The Gift of the Magi.”

The Gift of the Magi, by O. Henry – Retold by Kristin ChenowethPurchase the 2018 Christmas Concert with Kristin Chenoweth. CD: https://bit.ly/2QdGjGB DVD: https://bit.ly/355RhCz During the 2018 Christmas Concert of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, guest artist Kristin Chenoweth shared a moving retelling of the O. Henry classic story "The Gift of the Magi." #GiftOfTheMagi #OHenry #KristinChenoweth #ChristmasConcert Christmas Concert 2018. 2019-12-01T18:00:04.000Z

The 60-minute special premieres Monday, Dec. 16, on PBS, airing at 9 p.m. in the Eastern and Pacific timezones, but 8 p.m. Central and 7 p.m. Mountain time. Then BYU TV will debut a special extended 90-minute version of the concert on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. MT and 8 p.m. MT.

If you don’t get BYU TV and want to watch the extended version of the concert, the channel does stream live online for free. The concert will also be posted on the free PBS video app, which is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

The special is also available to purchase on a CD or DVD titled “Angels Among Us” either at the PBS online store or the Tabernacle online store.

READ NEXT: Why Kristin Chenoweth Chose Her Career Over Marriage and Kids