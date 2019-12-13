Lance Bass Now: Where Is the Former NSYNC Member Today in 2019?

Lance Bass has come a long way since he was known as a teen heartthrob and a member of NSYNC when the boy band formed in 1995 under the direction of Lou Pearlman.

Bass is now 40 years old and has dreams of starting a family. But the shadow Pearlman left on his career has not completely faded. Bass spoke to ABC 20/20 about the Ponzi scheme that launched his career in an epsidode called “The Hitman: From Pop to Prison” airing Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9 p.m. EST.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lance Bass Is Married to Michael Turchin & They Are Trying to Start a Family

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are persevering at their dream to start a family after several failed attempts. Bass told E! News in August 2019 they are hopeful to have twins. At the time, they were on their seventh egg donor and optimistic about a pregnancy.

“We’re getting close” he said on the show. “I know we keep saying this every time I come on your show….It’s been a process. You know, we went through seven donors, but this seventh one looks like it worked! So, hopefully in the next few weeks I’ll be able to announce some nice celebration. They will be here next–I say ‘they’ because, of course, we’re trying to go for twins, but that’s, you know, still up in the air. But yeah, so next year, 2020 babies!”

He said he can’t wait to be a father and that Turchin “is going to be the best dad.”

“I’ve been ready, are you kidding me?” Bass said of bringing children into his home. “It’s been delayed so much. Like, I’m just kind of like itching to be a dad. You know, I’m 40 now. So, I mean, it’s time. I’ve been waiting for this.”

The couple is trying to have children though IVF and a surrogate mother.

“It’s quite the process” he said. “We had no idea what we were getting into. But it’s a beautiful experience. The love that is surrounded with IVF—from the doctors to the surrogate—it’s a beautiful gift.”

Lance Bass has a Net Worth of $22 Million & Says He Lost $100 Million to Lou Pearlman

Lance Bass has a net worth of $22 million, but it took him much longer to reach financial success than it would have seemed from the success of NSYNC. While the boy band was making Lou Pearlman millions of dollars, he was cutting the members checks that were barely above minimum wage.

He estimated that he lost about $100 million to Pearlman as the group rose to fame.

“You gotta understand, ‘N Sync at the time was a billion-dollar business. A billion a year. So, you know, do the math!” Pearlman said during an interview with E! News last year.

The band made $90 million for their “Pop Odyssey Tour”, nearly $30 million for the “Celebrity Tour,” both tours promoting the 2001 album ‘Celebrity.’ “No Strings Attached” sold 2.42 million albums in its first week of release.

Lance Bass Is Still Conflicted Over the Death of Lou Pearlman

.@ABC2020 reports on Lou Pearlman, former Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC manager who ran one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history https://t.co/Uv8BIcETsi TRAILER: https://t.co/ghbWnR9Gme pic.twitter.com/Vx9P2GI4hy — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) December 10, 2019

Lance Bass told ABC 20/20 he had mixed feelings when Lou Pearlman died. Pearlman launched NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and other boy bands, becoming a mogul of the industry. He brought Bass and others to fame, even while keeping most of their earnings and duping investors. Bass told 20/20 Pearlman’s death in prison meant none of the victims in the $300 million Ponzi scheme received closure.

“I was so confused on exactly how to feel,” Bass said. “I’m like, ‘How could you die right now when we don’t have this closure?”

Pearlman also faced allegations of sexual misconduct against boy band members. The allegations were first detailed in a 2007 Vanity Fair article. Pearlman had denied the allegations.

Pearlman died August 20, 2016. Bass said he credits Pearlman for his career, despite the fraud that funded it.

“There’s so many life lessons that you learn from everyone else’s mistakes – from your mistakes,” Bass said. “He helped start my career. He funded it… I don’t know where I’d be without him. So you have to give him that credit.”

He expressed similar conflicted emotions on Twitter the day Pearlman died.

“Word is that #LouPearlman has passed away,” Bass wrote on Twitter. “He might not have been a stand up businessman, but I wouldn’t be doing what I love today wout his influence. RIP Lou.”

READ NEXT: Lou Pearlman Cause of Death: How Did the Boy Band Mogul Die?

