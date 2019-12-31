Watch Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2019-2020

On New Year’s Eve, Las Vegas puts on a party to rival the biggest celebrations in the world. Its fireworks display is a group effort from seven different casinos on the Vegas Strip: Aria, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, The Strat, Treasure Island, and the Venetian. As in past years, the Fireworks by Grucci will ring in the New Year at midnight PT.

Scott Cooper of Fireworks by Grucci revealed to local station 8 News Now that the theme for this year is “The Big 20” and for the first time, the New Year’s fireworks show will feature exclusive comet etching. The etching will be of the digits in a 10-digit countdown happening on the tops of four of the casinos. The synchronized music will be popular hits from the past 20 years. There’s a live stream on the 8 News Now website and an embed below to watch all the fun.

The 8 News Now broadcast begins at 8 p.m. PT and features countdowns from across the country, including New York, Dallas, and Denver, then it ends with the Las Vegas fireworks at midnight. Tourism officials tell 8 News Now the city expects over 300,000 tourists for New Year’s Eve this year.

The eight-minute fireworks show takes 60 pyro-technicians over 50 hours to choreograph. It takes four days to load the equipment and there are 3,000 total man-hours that go into initiating these 10,000 electrical circuits.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

READ NEXT: Watch the Sydney New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream