Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Unleashed’: Cast & How to Watch Online

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Christmas Unleashed. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Christmas Unleashed’ on TV or Online

Christmas Unleashed premieres Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Marla’s (Lachey) dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she must team up with her ex-boyfriend Max (Christopher Russell) to find him. As the pup leads the exes on an all-day-and-night search through their North Carolina hometown, they revisit people, places and things that remind them of the Christmas pasts they spent together. (The movie) is produced by Lighthouse Pictures. Nancy Bennett and Charles Pugliese serve as executive producers.” (This movie was originally called A Doggone Christmas, including on some press announcements, before the name was changed to Christmas Unleashed.)

The Cast for ‘Christmas Unleashed’

Vanessa Lachey stars as Marla. Her credits include BH90210 (Camille), American Housewife, A Twist of Christmas, Sebastian Says, The First Wives Club (Sasha), Truth Be Told (Tracy), Dads (Camilla), Hawaii Five-0, Psych, Disaster Movie, CSI NY, The Bold and the Beautiful (Amanda Wexler), and more.

Christopher Russell stars as Max. His previous credits include All Summer Long, BH90210 (pig farmer), Forever Christmas, Van Helsing (Theo), Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, UnREAL (Jack), Private Eyes, My Perfect Romance, Dirk Gently (Panto), Star Trek Discovery (Milton), Gorgeous Morons, A Dream of Christmas, A Puppy for Christmas, Good Witch, Newlywed and Dead, Reign, Merry Matrimony, iZombie, Murdoch Mysteries, Flashpoint, and much more.

