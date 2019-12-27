‘Lost in Space’ Ending Explained: Season 2 Episode 10 Unanswered Questions

Now that Lost in Space Season 2 has premiered on Netflix, it’s time to analyze every bit of that cliffhanger ending. Just like Season 1, we were left with quite a few questions and the premise for a fascinating third season. Here are explanations and theories for some of the questions that were presented, along with a look at the two major unanswered questions from the finale.

This post has major spoilers for Season 2 Episode 10, the season’s finale of Lost in Space.

Dr. Smith May Not Have Died

We were left with ample evidence to believe that Dr. Smith may not have died.

Dr. Smith put on a suit and went into the room filled with enemy robots to try to stop them from cutting the wires and freeing themselves. It seemed self-sacrificing, but it was also an act of self-preservation in line with her character. She had nowhere to go and none of the Jupiters were going to take her on board. She had to do something to survive.

If you notice, her suit was jettisoned into space but she was not in the suit. That’s the first clue we have that she survived. I thought Maureen thought that Smith had died, but other viewers interpreted her expression as seeing the empty suit and realizing that Smith found a way out yet again.

On the children’s Jupiter, the Robot found the child’s toy ball and Smith’s scarf in a shipping container that looks kind of similar to the refrigerator unit that she and Penny escaped in when they had to be jettisoned into space in an earlier episode. Could she be hiding in that container perhaps? She had been carrying the child’s toy ball with her, and there’s really no way it could have gotten back onto the ship unless she took it with her.

Perhaps the Robot made a deal that she would be saved if she helped the crew survive. I’m guessing he was able to communicate with her like he did with Will, since they made such a big deal out of reminding us that she once had a connection with the Robot too.

The Robot Led Them to Where Judy’s Dad Disappeared

The Robot didn’t lead the Jupiter that Judy was captaining to Alpha Centauri like they expected. Instead, he took the Robinson children (and all the other children) to the Fortuna. The Fortuna was the ship that Judy’s biological dad was on when he disappeared. He was assumed dead.

The Robot probably took them there because he was following the only (or first) human signal that he was able to find. The crew basically told him earlier in the season, when he was under their control, that the first human signal he found was going to be Alpha Centauri. So when they told him to take them there, he was just taking them to that signal. Only, it turns out it wasn’t Alpha Centauri after all.

That leaves a lot of unanswered questions about just what happened to Judy’s biological father.

As a quick refresher, in Episode 5 we see a flashback of Judy as a little girl talking about her biological dad in a school presentation. She says her biological dad is Grant Kelly, the “famous astronaut.” Her dad was born in Detroit, Michigan and got a scholarship to MIT when he was just 17. After entering the space program, Kelly went to the moon and Mars. Her dad was one of the first people to work on the Alpha Centauri program, she explained. But she never got to meet her dad because he died before she was born.

We’re not given too many details about just what happened to him, but now it appears that we’re going to learn a lot more in Season 3.