Are Lowe’s & Home Depot Open on Christmas 2019?

Christmas morning can often mean extra time spent assembling gifted items, such as new furniture, train sets or a child’s electric car. But if you don’t have the right tools, or you’re missing the correct batteries, you’ll have to wait until December 26 to get those items. That’s because Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement locations nationwide are CLOSED on Christmas Day.

However, if you’re reading this on Christmas Eve, then there’s still time to prepare! Both retailers are open all morning and all afternoon on December 24. But specific stores will close earlier than usual in order to give employees the chance to spend the evening with their own families.

Here’s what you need to know.

All Lowe’s Locations Nationwide Close at 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve & Will Reopen On December 26

Lowe’s Home Improvement has more than 2,000 stores in North America. A representative from the company’s corporate communications department confirmed to Heavy that all stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Lowe’s stores are typically open until much later in the evening.

Many other retailers leave it up to individual franchisees to set their own hours, but Lowe’s is keeping its holiday hours streamlined across all of its locations.

All Lowe’s stores will remain closed on Christmas Day. They will reopen for normal business on December 26. You can double-check the specific hours of the store nearest to you by clicking here.

For those wishing to do some extra shopping or cash in gift cards after Christmas, Lowe’s has special deals that customers can take advantage of even after the holiday. Some of the deals being offered include:

Christmas Is One of Only Two Holidays During Which The Home Depot Closes

The Home Depot closes only two days out of the year: Thanksgiving and Christmas. Stores nationwide will be open for Christmas Eve but will close during the late afternoon.

The Home Depot notes on its website that the company does not mandate that all locations abide by the same hours of operation. The site explains, “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

However, a search of specific stores around the nationwide suggests that most Home Depot locations plan to close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You can access the store finder tool here.