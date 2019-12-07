Miss Universe 2019 Performers: Who Is Performing at the Pageant?

The Miss Universe pageant usually has several big-name celebrities on hand to perform during the live competition and the 2019 pageant is no different. The Miss Universe organization announced Friday (Dec. 6) that Ally Brooke is headlining the performers. More performers are expected to be announced over the weekend, so keep checking back here for updates.

Brooke is best known for being one of the founding members of Fifth Harmony, an all-girl singing group created during the second season of the U.S. X Factor reality competition series. Brooke began establishing herself as a solo artist in 2017 when she was a featured artist on Lost Kings’ single “Look at Us Now.” In 2018, she was the lead artist on the singles “Perfect” featuring Topic and “Vamonos” featuring Kris Kross Amsterdam and Messiah.

In 2019, Brooke released “Low Key” featuring Tyga, which will be the first single off her upcoming as-of-yet untitled debut album. Other singles off that album include “Lips Don’t Lie,” “Higher” and “No Good.” She also recently finished in third place on the 28th season of Dancing With the Stars and is also headed out on her Time to Shine tour beginning March 2020.

Brooke will be joining hosts Steve Harvey, Vanessa Lachey, and Olivia Culpo at the 2019 Miss Universe on Sunday (Dec. 8), plus whatever other performers are announced.

Past performers at the Miss Universe pageant include Ne-Yo, Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie, Rachel Platten, R&B group Boyz II Men, Flo Rida, Prince Royce, Nick Jonas, Gavin DeGraw, Charlie Puth, Tee Band Perry, Seal, Panic! at the Disco, and Steven Tyler.

The 2019 Miss Universe pageant airs live Sunday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on FOX.

