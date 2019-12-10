Miss World 2019 Results: Talent, Sports, Top Model & More

The 2019 Miss World pageant has been underway in London for three weeks, putting its 100+ contestants through a rigorous series of competitions and challenges on the way to naming the Top 40 quarterfinalists who will compete in the main event Saturday (Dec. 14).

Here are the results we know so far; keep checking back for more results as they become available.

1. The Head-to-Head Challenge

This challenge divides the women into groups of five or six members and has them answer questions given to them by the reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce of Mexico. The fans then voted online via social media and the Miss World website.

There 10 head-to-head winners who have advanced to the Top 40 are:

Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway

Miss India Suman Rao

Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez

Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova

Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee

Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez

2. The Top Model Challenge

TOP MODEL VT 2019-11-22T21:56:32.000Z

This fast-track event will crown one winner who will automatically advance to the Top 40. There are three rounds of runway modeling, with the women this year wearing dresses of renowned London fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, who currently has an exhibit at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London, which she founded in 2003 as part of the Newham College of Further Education.

The Top 10 finalists who have advanced to the last round are:

Miss Brazil Elis Miele Coelho

Miss Czech Republic Denisa Spergerova

Miss France Ophely Mezino

Miss Hong Kong China Lila Lam

Miss India Suman Rao

Miss Kazakhstan Madina Batyk

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh

3. The Sports Challenge

The sports challenge was an all-day competition where the women competed in various track-and-field events — a 60-yard dash, a team relay race, the long jump, and more. The women were divided into four teams and then the top athletes from each team competed against one another. The green team dominated, as it featured all three top finishers. The results are:

1st place: Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite

2nd place: Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

3rd place: Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

Brathwaite said on Facebook of her win, “I’m honestly very overwhelmed. I’m not an athlete by any means! I gave up track and field at the age of seven for ballet shoes and a stage. But I come from a very athletic family so it must still be somewhere in my DNA still. I am just truly grateful to come from a country with a competitive heart when it comes to track and sports.”

4. The Talent Challenge

The talent portion has been narrowing the field down over the course of the last couple weeks, with five women now having advanced to the finals. They will perform for the Beauty With a Purpose charity gala ball and one will be crowned the winner. The Top 5 are:

Miss Armenia Liana Voskerchyan

Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite

Miss Canada Naomi Colford

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh

Miss Malta Nicole Vella

5. The Multimedia Challenge

The Multimedia Challenge, which is an event that was added in 2012, judges contestants on how they document their pageant prep and interact with their fans on social media. There haven’t yet been any winners announced for 2019.

6. Beauty With a Purpose

This event is designed to draw attention to the philanthropic work the contestants take part in. It rewards the contestant with the most relevant and important charity project in her nation with an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. Most years the pageant advances five women out of this category.

There haven’t yet been any winners announced for 2019.

The 2019 Miss World pageant is being held Saturday, Dec. 14, at London’s ExCeL event center.

