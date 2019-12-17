Shreeram Lagoo Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shreeram Lagoo, the great Indian film and theater actor who inspired generations, has died at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by multiple Indian news sites on the morning of December 17, 2019.

Veteran actor #ShreeramLagoo passes away at 92 in Pune — TOI Pune (@TOIPune) December 17, 2019

News24 India, which was among those confirming the death, called Shreeram Lagoo, who was known for his character portrayals, the “famous actor of Hindi, Marathi theater and films.”

“We’re sorry to know about sad demise of veteran theatre and film actor Dr. Shreeram Lagoo. He taught us the so many things. His teachings will remain inspiring and guiding for so many. May his soul Rest In Peace,” Unity Groups India wrote on Twitter. The actor’s name is sometimes spelled Shriram Lagoo.

“Dr Shreeram Lagoo, the legendary actor, breathes his last. Sad day for Indian, especially Marathi, theatre fraternity,” wrote Amol Karhadkar on Twitter.

1. Lagoo Died of ‘Old Age’ in Pune & the Broadcasting Minister Called Him a ‘Versatile Personality’ & ‘Great Artist’

“He breathed his last in Pune. Funeral services will be held on Thursday,” reported Marashtra Times.

What was the cause of death? Although it was not officially released yet, he died of “old age,” the site reported.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar wrote on social media, “My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously.

2. Tributes Flowed in for Shreeram Lagoo

Natsamrat Dr Shreeram Lagoo (92) left for his heavenly abode. A Veteran theatre actor, in Hindi and Marathi and is also an ENT Surgeon, also known for his character roles in films. He acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films, over 40 Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati plays. RIP pic.twitter.com/OndetFaLPm — Chintan Buch (@chintanjbuch) December 17, 2019

Tributes flowed into social media for the actor. “One of the finest actors of our times, the remarkable Dr Shreeram Lagoo has passed away. His performances on film and theatre were consistently top notch. RIP,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I am sorry to know about sad demise of veteran theatre and film actor Dr. Shreeram Lagoo. You taught us the so many things. His teachings will remain inspiring and guiding for so many. May his soul Rest In Peace,” wrote another.

3. Lagoo Was Born in India in 1927

According to his IMDB profile, Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927 in Satara, Bombay Presidency, British India.

“He is an actor and director, known for Gharaonda (1977), Gandhi (1982) and Swayamvar (1980),” the site reports. You can see a still from one of his movies here: Pinjara, which “tells the story of an idealistic schoolmaster (Dr. Shriram Lagu) who is seduced by a tamasha dancer (Sandhya) and who is eventually accused of his own murder.”

4. Lagoo Was Undergoing Treatment at a Hospital

News24 India reported that Dr. Sriram Lagoo “was undergoing treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.” The iconic actor died at a private hospital, according to Indian Express.

5. Lagoo Was Remembered as a ‘Legend in Every Sense of the Word’

Gautam Chintamani wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to learn about Dr. Shreeram Lagoo’s death. Most in my generation of non-Marathi speaking fans discovered him via Hindi films, in my case, Lawaaris, which began a life long journey of imbibing his great works.”

He concluded: “Dr. Lagoo was a legend in every sense of the word.”