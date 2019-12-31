Is Texas Roadhouse Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Texas Roadhouse is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The fast food chain will not be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, so customers will be able to go and enjoy a steak to ring in the New Year. Read on below for a rundown of the Texas Roadhouse holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that Texas Roadhouse stays open for, with some of the others being Memorial Day and Christmas Eve. According to Holiday Hours, the other holidays Texas Roadhouse remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get whatever your favorite Texas Roadhouse meal may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that some of the Texas Roadhouse locations are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

History of Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse was the brainchild of W. Kent Taylor. Reference for Business reports that Taylor lived in Colorado and had dreams of creating his own state-themed restaurant, which he was able to do when former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr. gave $80,000 to invest. Taylor opened Buckhead Hickory Grill in 1991, where he served as his own executive chef.

Brown elected to pursue another steak concept without Taylor, though, which led the former to consider starting a business of own. He ultimately decided to do so, and sold his shares in Buckhead Mountain Grill to focus on Texas Roadhouse. The first Texas Roadhouse was opened on February 17, 1993, at the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.

The chain expanded rapidly in the 1990s, and by 1999, Taylor had opened 67 locations. Texas Roadhouse became a public company in 2004, though it is still based and operated out of Kentucky. Today, the chain operates over 560 locations, with 49 in the United States and the rest in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, and South Korea.

