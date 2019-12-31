Is TGI Friday’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

2020 is here, but is TGI Friday’s open for a last-minute meal this holiday season? This year, TGI Friday’s will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and will operate on a normal schedule.

A store employee at TGI Friday’s in New York City shared that TGI Fridays would remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and would operate on a normal schedule. “TGI Friday’s is open 365 days a year, and will run on a normal schedule this holiday season,” the employee shared. Another employee in Amherst, New Hampshire, seconded that, saying that the store would be open and working on a normal schedule on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Holiday Rewards Gives You Double Points All December Long

With holiday rewards this season at TGI Friday’s, you can earn double points all December long. According to the TGI Friday’s website, you can earn 250 bonus points with at least three purchases of $30 or more each before tax between December 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019.

There’s also a great deal with gift cards this season. For every $25 spent on gift cards, you receive $5 back in Bonus Bites cards. You have the option of sending an E-Card by clicking here. Terms apply for this deal. Bonus Bites cards are valid between January 2, 2020, and February 29, 2020.

It’s worth noting that TGI Friday’s Gift Cards are redeemable in the US only, and can only be used for making purchases at participating TGI Fridays restaurants.

This holiday season, you can also get a party platter at 20% off with family meal boxes and party platters. TGI Friday’s dine-in menu includes everything from boneless wings and a signature whiskey-glazed burger to cajun shrimp and chicken pasta and mashed potatoes.

What Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Day?

After staying up late on New Year’s Eve, it’s likely you won’t be in the mood to cook a homemade meal on Wednesday. Luckily, a number of restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day. Panera Bread, for one, is going to be open on New Year’s Day, as is Taco Bell.

Most Chili’s restaurants will also be open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide in the US, and it has been a federal holiday since 1885. Because of this, US post offices are closed on New Year’s Day, and the stock market is closed on New Year’s Day. You can also expect banks to be closed on New Year’s Day.

Bigger chains, like Costco, Best Buy, and BJ’s, will be operating on a limited schedule that varies by location so check the hours of your local store before bundling up and heading out. Most Target stores will be open until 9pm. And CVS, always the reliable resource, will be running on regular store hours this holiday season.

If you’re looking for coffee, select Starbucks locations will be open but operating on a special schedule, and Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open.

