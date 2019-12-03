‘The Voice’ 2019 Top 10 Live Recap & Spoilers

On tonight’s episode of The Voice, the top 10 will take the stage to perform for the public’s votes to advance to the top 8 next week. The top 7 performers will all advance automatically, while the bottom 3 will have to face off against one another for the last spot. Here’s what we know about the top 10 performances.

SPOILER ALERT: We will provide spoilers and a performance recap once tonight’s episode of The Voice goes live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘The Voice” Season 17 Episode 21 Preview

Tonight will see a star-studded roster of talent take the stage and compete for the next round of eliminations. The roster includes:

TEAM GWEN

Joana Martinez

Rose Short

TEAM KELLY

Hello Sunday

Jake Hoot

Shane Q

TEAM BLAKE

Kat Hammock

Ricky Duran

TEAM LEGEND

Katie Kadan

Marybeth Byrd

Will Breman

Kat Hammock, whom many consider to be a frontrunner, recently talked to NBC7 about her Voice experience. “I still can’t believe that Blake turned for me. Honestly, I’d always wanted him as a coach if he was to turn for me, and to have him turn around and give such a wonderful pitch for me was just a dream come true,” she gushed.

Hammock’s father, Steve, is similarly excited to see her go further into the competition. “Kat is exactly as she appears on TV. She’s just a sweet child, full of love and I think the true person is really coming through,” he explained. “Obviously Blake sees it and she’s getting votes and people like her… Everybody is super excited for her.”

Kate Kadan also talked about her Voice experience, and how has continued to put in hard work to succeed. “I felt like all the hard work I put in in finding myself and my sound paid off,” she told the Chicago Tribune. “Sometimes as musicians we can all be hard on ourselves and to have four iconic artists tell me that I’m great feels spectacular and helps me feel very proud of myself.”

In addition to the top 10 contestants, tonight will see country star Kane Brown take the stage for a performance of his new single “Homesick.” Brown appeared on the series last year, when he performed the song “Lose It.” His latest album, Experiment, was released in 2018.

The Voice will also be graced by the presence of pop stars Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath. The duo will take the stage during tomorrow’s episode to perform their new singles “WAVES.” Trainor previously appeared as a guest mentor for Team Blake Shelton during season eight. She mentored alongside Scott Hendricks and former Voice coach Cee-Lo Green. It seems that Trainor has no plans of stopping her Voice affiliation anytime soon, as she will be serving as a coach on The Voice UK in 2020.

If that weren’t enough, fans will also be treated to a duet by series coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. They will take the stage during Tuesdays episode to perform their new version of the classic Christmas tune, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which dropped on November 8. Their version updates the lyrics of the tune to reflect a #MeToo influence.