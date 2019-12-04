‘The Voice’ Results 2019: Top 8 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 17

Tough cuts will be made on tonight’s episode of The Voice. The top 10 contestants performed last night, and tonight will see the top 7 advance, with the bottom three forced to duke it out for the final spot. The bottom three will give an additional performance each, and viewers at home will have to vote to determine which contestant to save.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on The Voice season 17 and do not want to know who advances or who gets eliminated during episode 22.

“The Voice” Season 17 Episode 22 Recap

Tonight’s competing contestants include Joana Martinez and Rose Short (Team Gwen), Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot and Shane Q (Team Kelly), Kat Hammock and Ricky Duran (Team Blake), and Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd and Will Breman (Team Legend).

Carson Daly kicked off the show by calling the top 10 to the stage and announcing the first results of the night. Daly revealed that Will Breman (Team Legend) and Rose Short (Team Gwen) were the first contestants to be voted into the top 8.

Voice coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson took the stage to perform an updated version of the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Legend and Clarkson released the studio version of the song last month, which altered the lyrics to reflect the #MeToo movement. Following their performance, Daly announced that Ricky Duran (Team Blake) would be advancing to the top 8.

Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath took the stage to perform their latest single, “WAVE.” Once the guest stars exited, Daly returned to deliver the next round of voting results. The next two contestants to advance were Katie Kadan (Team Legend) and Jake Hoot (Team Kelly).

Rose Short is another standout, and she brought the house down last night with a cover of “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton. Despite being part of Team Gwen, Short’s impassioned cover managed to win over Shelton. “You were killing it, my gosh!” he exclaimed. “It makes me rethink my entire arrangement… Was that the same song? That was incredible. It’s like, if the angel people put on their Christmas tree would bust out in a song, that’s what they would sound like.”

Stefani felt that the song encompassed all of Short’s talents into one succinct package. “It’s the biggest song I think (Shelton’s) ever had,” she explained. “This song is country, rap, pop, soul, all in one. That’s basically what Rose is… We are going to win The Voice with Blake Shelton’s song.”

Then there’s Hello Sunday. The exciting duo gave an emotionally searing rendition of “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato. The performance was dedicated to Chelsea Grover, one half of the duo who happens to live with type 1 diabetes, and it proved so effective that it made their coach, Kelly Clarkson, tear up. “I just need a minute to collect myself. That was super-pretty and sad,” she admitted. “Hello Sunday has now made Taylor [Swift] cry and they made me cry.”