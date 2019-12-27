‘The Witcher’ vs ‘Game of Thrones’: All the Best Memes

The Witcher is Netflix’s new fantasy series and it’s a big hit with both fans who are familiar with the books and games and viewers who are just being introduced to the genre. It’s also a big hit among Game of Thrones fans who are eager to compare the show and find a fantasy series to soothe their disappointment in Game of Thrones Season 8. Here’s a look at some of the best memes comparing The Witcher to Game of Thrones. This post will have spoilers for The Witcher and for Game of Thrones.

Fans Can’t Stop Comparing ‘The Witcher’ to ‘Game of Thrones’

While many Game of Thrones fans are praising The Witcher, perhaps the greatest praise is coming from a Game of Thrones subreddit called Freefolk. This subreddit is a place where many fans who were disappointed in Season 8 came for solace and camaraderie. It was originally a place where spoilers and leaks were shared freely, and now it’s a place for fans to continue sharing their disappointment in how the series ended. Now, the subreddit’s been taken over with praise for The Witcher and funny memes comparing it to Game of Thrones. And it’s not the only one. The meme below is about the ASOIAF subreddit and the A Song of Ice and Fire books.

Meanwhile, the Freefolk subreddit has basically turned into a Witcher subreddit for the time being.

Fans who didn’t like Season 8 of Game of Thrones might find some solace in watching Netflix’s The Witcher.

Of course, Freefolk isn’t the only place where the memes are finding life. You can find them on the Witcher subreddit, on Twitter, Facebook, and more. It’s a theme that’s really resonating with disappointed Game of Thrones fans who are enjoying the new Netflix series.

Fans are noticing quite a few similarities, like this “jumping out of a castle” scene.

Even the white wolf sigil takes on new meaning.

Let’s not forget the White Flame in The Witcher, which brings back some memories from Game of Thrones too.

And this one’s pretty funny:

The meme above isn’t entirely accurate. Emilia Clarke couldn’t wear colored contacts because they irritated her eyes. It wasn’t easy for Henry Cavill either. In fact, he was warned that he might go blind from wearing them if he didn’t take them off more frequently.

Here are some tweets comparing the two shows.

The streaming wars may not yet be lost for @netflix. #TheWitcher puts #GameofThrones to shame.

It's not he first one, but I was the only one who watched Marco Polo. — Peter Grilj (@Pjero) December 26, 2019

In this battle, who would win?

Everyone is out here talking about Aang vs Korra, but here’s the real death match: Daenerys Targaryen vs Yennefer of Vengerberg Which purple eyed death bringer wins?#GameofThrones #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oOcc64F3ER — 𝙵𝚒𝚛𝚎 “OK, Broomer!” 𝙻𝚢𝚝𝚎 (@IncitingARiot) December 27, 2019

Fans Like to Joke that Geralt Is Related to Daenerys

In one case, someone actually convinced his girlfriend that The Witcher was a prequel to Game of Thrones (if you believe his post.) It’s pretty funny, and I can kind of see how that happened. He convinced his girlfriend that Geralt is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-grandfather before they took the Targaryen name.

In fact, there are a lot of jokes about the Witcher being Targaryen.

Maybe Geralt is the son of Daenerys and Superman…

But this one might be my favorite.

All these memes got some people to watch The Witcher series who might never have otherwise, and they appreciated it.

If you haven’t seen The Witcher, you should definitely give it a try.