‘The Witcher’ vs ‘Game of Thrones’: All the Best Memes

The Witcher vs Game of Thrones

Netflix/HBO The Witcher vs Game of Thrones

The Witcher is Netflix’s new fantasy series and it’s a big hit with both fans who are familiar with the books and games and viewers who are just being introduced to the genre. It’s also a big hit among Game of Thrones fans who are eager to compare the show and find a fantasy series to soothe their disappointment in Game of Thrones Season 8. Here’s a look at some of the best memes comparing The Witcher to Game of Thrones. This post will have spoilers for The Witcher and for Game of Thrones

Fans Can’t Stop Comparing ‘The Witcher’ to ‘Game of Thrones’

While many Game of Thrones fans are praising The Witcher, perhaps the greatest praise is coming from a Game of Thrones subreddit called Freefolk. This subreddit is a place where many fans who were disappointed in Season 8 came for solace and camaraderie. It was originally a place where spoilers and leaks were shared freely, and now it’s a place for fans to continue sharing their disappointment in how the series ended. Now, the subreddit’s been taken over with praise for The Witcher and funny memes comparing it to Game of Thrones. And it’s not the only one. The meme below is about the ASOIAF subreddit and the A Song of Ice and Fire books.

Reddit

Meanwhile, the Freefolk subreddit has basically turned into a Witcher subreddit for the time being.

It’s just better here from freefolk

Petition to keep this sub active from freefolk

Fans who didn’t like Season 8 of Game of Thrones might find some solace in watching Netflix’s The Witcher.

Toss a coin oh dear reader from freefolk

Of course, Freefolk isn’t the only place where the memes are finding life. You can find them on the Witcher subreddit, on Twitter, Facebook, and more. It’s a theme that’s really resonating with disappointed Game of Thrones fans who are enjoying the new Netflix series.

When your ex keeps drunk dialing you. from witcher

Fans are noticing quite a few similarities, like this “jumping out of a castle” scene.

Low efford meme from freefolk

Even the white wolf sigil takes on new meaning.

Recycling the white wolf! from freefolk

Let’s not forget the White Flame in The Witcher, which brings back some memories from Game of Thrones too.

And this one’s pretty funny:

It could have easily been done from freefolk

The meme above isn’t entirely accurate. Emilia Clarke couldn’t wear colored contacts because they irritated her eyes. It wasn’t easy for Henry Cavill either. In fact, he was warned that he might go blind from wearing them if he didn’t take them off more frequently.

Here are some tweets comparing the two shows.

In this battle, who would win?

Fans Like to Joke that Geralt Is Related to Daenerys

In one case, someone actually convinced his girlfriend that The Witcher was a prequel to Game of Thrones (if you believe his post.) It’s pretty funny, and I can kind of see how that happened. He convinced his girlfriend that Geralt is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-grandfather before they took the Targaryen name.

This is the way now from witcher

In fact, there are a lot of jokes about the Witcher being Targaryen.

Imgur

Maybe Geralt is the son of Daenerys and Superman…

But this one might be my favorite.

The stallion who mounts the world from freefolk

All these memes got some people to watch The Witcher series who might never have otherwise, and they appreciated it.

So glad i watched it from freefolk

If you haven’t seen The Witcher, you should definitely give it a try.

