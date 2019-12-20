The new Netflix series The Witcher is going to be a big hit and possibly the series’ own Game of Thrones. It’s beautiful, nuanced, complicated, and compelling. Part of the show’s beauty comes from the scenery. So where was The Witcher filmed? This article has minor spoilers based on filming locations and some photos.

Spain, Poland & Hungary Are Among the Filming Locations

According to IMDb, Season 1 of The Witcher cut no corners on finding breathtaking filming locations. The main locations were in Spain, Poland, and Hungary. This is fitting because the series is based on a book series written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Budapest, Hungary was home to some filming locations, iNews shared. Eamon Farren (Cahir) confirmed that some scenes were filmed there. A teaser showed Vajdahunyad Castle as one of the locations. Director Charlotte Brändström also shared some Instagram photos from filming in Budapest.

One of the Poland locations for filming was Rabsztyn, a small village near medieval ruins, iNews shared. IMDb also confirms that some castle scenes were filmed in Ogrodzieniec, Slaskie, where those ruins can be found.

Redanian Intelligence has a detailed story about the Ogrodzieniec location that has some spoilers. The Ogrodzieniec Castle was indeed used for one of the sequences in the season, where filming took place for two days. Executive Producer Tomek Baginski said that CGI was used too because some scenes were “absurdly complicated.”

According to IMDb, some of the Spain locations included:

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

Roque Nublo, Gran Canaria

Maspalomas, Gran Canaria

Cuevas Blancas, Gran Canaria

Tamadaba, Gran Canaria

Guayedra, Gran Canaria

San Andres y Sauces, La Palma, Canary Island

Agaete, Gran Canaria

Garafia, La Palma, Canary Islands

El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands

La Palma, Canary islands

The Canary Islands were a big focal point for filming, according to Instagram posts shared by director Charlotte Brändström, iNews shared. In January, she posted from Isla de la Palma, noting that they were location scouting.

She also shared a photo of an early morning hike at La Palma Island.

La Palma is a small island with a dormant volcano and beautiful mountains, Comicbook.com shared. It has a mix of rocky and green locations. When the news of the filming location was first shared, some fans commented that it looked a lot like Toussaint or parts of Nilfgaard.

She shared many photos from the Canary Islands.

The Witcher en Netflix thread also discusses some of the Canary Island shoots. There are some spoilers in some of those Twitter discussions, so tread carefully.

Realmente, gran parte del Continente ha sido rodado en las Islas Canarias. Por ejemplo, la imagen anterior era de Roque de los Muchachos, y este plano con Jaskier fue localizado en Fatagas. pic.twitter.com/oqNEeYrUqu — The Witcher En Netflix (@WitcherEnNFLX) November 27, 2019

A scene in a field of yellow flowers, for example, was filmed at Tejeda, Gran Canaria. A scene with Geralt at a castle was filmed at the Kreuzenstein Castle in Austria, according to the Twitter account. The Palace of Tata in Hungary was another filming location, along with the Eger Castle in Hungary.

According to Redanian Intelligence, some Nilfgaardian scenes were filmed at the Gyarmatpuszta Hunting Lodge in Hungary. (The Redanian website has some spoilers in terms of costumes and photos, just fyi.) It’s also the location of a camp scene that happens later in the first season.

The forests of Gyarmatpuszta and Visegard were locations for the last week of filming, Redanian Intelligence shared. Apparently in total, Season 1 was filmed in seven months and in five countries.

You can see more filming photos in GoTlike Locations on Twitter. Just beware that there could be spoilers there.

