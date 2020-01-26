Are Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Still Together? Yes.

Camila Cabello is set to perform at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards tonight, January 26, 2020. Cabello has been dating boyfriend Shawn Mendes since before their hit “Señorita” released in 2019.

The couple was spotted all over the world holding hands and kissing after the release of their music video for “Señorita.” Before officially confirming their relationship, the couple performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it was full of chemistry.

They didn’t seal their performance with a kiss, leading to reactions from fans and celebrities. Specifically, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were hilariously disappointed about the ending.

Here’s what we know about the couple:

How Did Their Relationship Start?

It’s not clear exactly when their relationship started, but they’ve been flirting back and forth since meeting in 2014. In a conversation with V Magazine, Cabello said that Shawn didn’t want to hang out much after first meeting. They were both opening acts for Austin Mahone at the time.

“I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,” she told Mendes. Mendes replied that Cabello was the only one that would talk to him during the tour, but he thought she was “insane.”

Cabello was dating Austin Mahone in 2014, though, and not Shawn Mendes. The couple broke up two weeks after the interview.

In July 2015, the pair reunited on Taylor Swift’s 1989 tour. Fans sensed their chemistry at this point, especially when Mendes tweeted about Cabello being bad at texting. Then, the two wrote their single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” while backstage on tour the tour.

In August of the same year, Cabello offered to teach Mendes Spanish in a cute exchange on Twitter. They dropped their first song together in November of 2015; it was written about a crush gone wrong. The music video is full of the chemistry fans now connect with their relationship.

Two years later, Mendes and Cabello released an Instagram video of the two of them singing a cover of Ed Sheeran’s Kiss Me. In May 2017, Mendes Tweeted about getting “goosebumps” after listening to Cabello’s “Crying In the Club” song.

In April 2018, things seemed to get more serious for the couple. The two were still just friends at the time, but Mendes shared a lot of respect for Cabello.

“I don’t think you’ll ever meet someone who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects,” Mendes told Beats1. “She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.”

Cabello responded on Twitter, “i shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM. i love you SO much @ShawnMendes.”

June 2019 marked the release of “Señorita.” The music video featured the two getting very close in a motel room and seemed to more than hint at their relationship, specifically when Cabello sings “You say we’re just friends / But friends don’t know the way you taste.”

The Two Were Officially Together in July 2019

In July 2019, Cabello publicly announced that she and boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, had split at the time. They had been together since February 2019. Later that month, Cabello and Mendes are spotted in Miami kissing and later holding hands in Hollywood.

September 2019 was a big month for the couple. First, Cabello talked about Mendes lovingly in an interview with Elle.

“We are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” she said. “That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved.”

After some fans poked fun at the way Cabello and Mendes kissed, the two decided to show fans how they “really kiss” on Instagram.

“We saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird, and how we kiss like fish,” Mendes said. “We just want to show you how we really kiss.”

The following kiss is truly abhorrent to watch, but fans found it hilarious.

Rumors surrounding the couple abounded in October 2019, when they were reported by Cosmopolitan to have broken up. Cabello took to her Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of the news with the caption “Well when the F**k were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes.”

The couple has since won an Academy Music Award together. Cabello released her album, Romance, in December 2019. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she talked about how much she loves him and how that transcends the fact that he’s her boyfriend.

“I mean, because I do, obviously, like, I love him in the ‘He’s my boyfriend’ way. But I’ve always loved him. I just love him, you know?” Which brings us back to when she tweeted she loved him when they were just friends.

The two are nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Señorita.” Cabello is set to perform at the award show.

