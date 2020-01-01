Doctor Who Season 12 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Doctor Who season 12 returns tonight, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on BBC America. The highly anticipated new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere, ending around 9:26 p.m., and will be followed by Part 2 of the premiere episode just five days later on Sunday, January 5. Sundays will then be the regular schedule for new Doctor Who episodes, airing every Sunday night at 8 p.m.
The schedule description for the Season 12 premiere, titled “Spyfall, Part 1,” reads, “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turn to the only people who can help: the Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides.” The description for “Spyfall, Part 2,” reads, “In another dimension, and across the centuries, a terrifying plan to destroy humanity is about to reach fruition. Can The Doctor and her friends defeat a deadly alliance?”
Fans will have ten new episodes to binge this season, according to IMDb. Continue reading for details on the cast and premiere spoilers for the new season:
Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole & Mandip Gill Are All Set to Return for Season 12
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the thirteenth Doctor of the series, as well as her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return for Season 12 alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, according to Radio Times.
“We can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall said of the Season 12 cast. “Brilliant!”
Celebrated actor and comedian Stephen Fry will also make an appearance during the series’ opening episode alongside actor Sir Lenny Henry, according to Radio Times. Fry and Henry will be playing a spymaster and a villain, while ER’s Goran Višnjić and Hustle’s Robert Glenister will join the cast for another story as Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.
“Short of being picked for a British space exploration program – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement,” Fry said of his casting.
Inbetweeners actor James Buckley will also be playing a part in the show, according to Express, as well as Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra and Years & Years actor Maxim Baldry, among others.
The Premiere Episode Sees Spymaster ‘C’ Enlisting the Help of the Doctor & Her Team
The “Spyfall, Part 1” clip above features Lenny Henry – who appears to be playing a villainous millionaire named Daniel Barton – being investigated by companions Yaz and Ryan. Stephen Fry will also make his debut as spymaster “C,” who enlists the Doctor and her friends on a top-secret mission involving a woman whose DNA has been completely rewritten by some alien entity.
BBC’s official, extended episode synopsis reads, “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. MI6 turns to the only people who can help: The Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe for answers, attacks come from all sides. Earth’s security rests on the team’s shoulders, but where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them?”
Tune in Wednesday, January 1 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the Season 12 premiere of Doctor Who. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Doctor Who coverage, and more!
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020