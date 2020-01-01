Doctor Who Season 12 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

Doctor Who season 12 returns tonight, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on BBC America. The highly anticipated new season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere, ending around 9:26 p.m., and will be followed by Part 2 of the premiere episode just five days later on Sunday, January 5. Sundays will then be the regular schedule for new Doctor Who episodes, airing every Sunday night at 8 p.m.

The schedule description for the Season 12 premiere, titled “Spyfall, Part 1,” reads, “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turn to the only people who can help: the Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides.” The description for “Spyfall, Part 2,” reads, “In another dimension, and across the centuries, a terrifying plan to destroy humanity is about to reach fruition. Can The Doctor and her friends defeat a deadly alliance?”

Fans will have ten new episodes to binge this season, according to IMDb. Continue reading for details on the cast and premiere spoilers for the new season:

Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole & Mandip Gill Are All Set to Return for Season 12

Doctor Who: Series 12 TrailerDoctor Who. Coming early 2020. Subscribe to Doctor Who for more exclusive videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToDoctorWho WATCH MORE: Series 11: http://bit.ly/DWSeries11 All the Doctor's Regenerations (UPDATED): http://bit.ly/Regenerations2019 The Thirteenth Doctor: http://bit.ly/TheThirteenthDoctor MORE ABOUT DOCTOR WHO: Welcome to the Doctor Who Channel! Travel in the TARDIS with clips dating back to the Doctor's first incarnation in 1963, all the way through dozens of regenerations. Including behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive videos and our very own show Doctor Who: The Fan Show – this is the place to find all the best official clips. #DoctorWho Want to share your views with the team behind Doctor Who and win prizes? Join our audience panel here: https://www.bbcstudiosvoice.com/register This is a channel from BBC Studios, who help fund new BBC programmes. Service information and feedback: http://bbcworldwide.com/vod-feedback–contact-details.aspx 2019-11-23T15:00:07.000Z

Jodie Whittaker, who plays the thirteenth Doctor of the series, as well as her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill are all set to return for Season 12 alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, according to Radio Times.

“We can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1,” Chibnall said of the Season 12 cast. “Brilliant!”

Celebrated actor and comedian Stephen Fry will also make an appearance during the series’ opening episode alongside actor Sir Lenny Henry, according to Radio Times. Fry and Henry will be playing a spymaster and a villain, while ER’s Goran Višnjić and Hustle’s Robert Glenister will join the cast for another story as Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

“Short of being picked for a British space exploration program – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement,” Fry said of his casting.

Inbetweeners actor James Buckley will also be playing a part in the show, according to Express, as well as Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra and Years & Years actor Maxim Baldry, among others.

The Premiere Episode Sees Spymaster ‘C’ Enlisting the Help of the Doctor & Her Team

FIRST LOOK: Episode 1 | Spyfall | Doctor Who“The security of this entire planet is at stake. Can we rely upon you?“ The new series of #DoctorWho arrives on New Year's Day. Subscribe to Doctor Who for more exclusive videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToDoctorWho WATCH MORE: The Thirteenth Doctor: http://bit.ly/TheThirteenthDoctor Series 11: http://bit.ly/DWRegenerations Series 12 Release Date Trailer: http://bit.ly/S12ReleaseDate MORE ABOUT DOCTOR WHO: Welcome to the Doctor Who Channel! Travel in the TARDIS with clips dating back to the Doctor's first incarnation in 1963, all the way through dozens of regenerations. Including behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive videos and our very own show Doctor Who: The Fan Show – this is the place to find all the best official clips. #DoctorWho Want to share your views with the team behind Doctor Who and win prizes? Join our audience panel here: https://www.bbcstudiosvoice.com/register This is a channel from BBC Studios, who help fund new BBC programmes. Service information and feedback: http://bbcworldwide.com/vod-feedback–contact-details.aspx 2019-12-06T23:05:33.000Z

The “Spyfall, Part 1” clip above features Lenny Henry – who appears to be playing a villainous millionaire named Daniel Barton – being investigated by companions Yaz and Ryan. Stephen Fry will also make his debut as spymaster “C,” who enlists the Doctor and her friends on a top-secret mission involving a woman whose DNA has been completely rewritten by some alien entity.

BBC’s official, extended episode synopsis reads, “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. MI6 turns to the only people who can help: The Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe for answers, attacks come from all sides. Earth’s security rests on the team’s shoulders, but where will this planet-threatening conspiracy lead them?”

Tune in Wednesday, January 1 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the Season 12 premiere of Doctor Who. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Doctor Who coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020

