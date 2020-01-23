‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 2020 Crossover Episode Spoilers Tonight

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 return to ABC on Thursday, January 23 for a two-hour crossover event. The special episode will pick up where the Grey’s Anatomy Winter finale left off, revealing the aftermath of the car that crashed through Joe’s Bar as the mid-season cliffhanger.

While the cast and creative team have been tight-lipped about the events of the high-stakes crossover, we have picked up on a number of key details and clues. BEWARE OF GREY’S ANATOMY AND STATION 19 SPOILERS BELOW.

The first hour of the two-hour event will focus on Station 19, while still featuring Grey’s cast members. The episode description teases “After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue people before the building comes crumbling down.” Before the shows went on hiatus at the end of 2019, it was revealed on the mid-season finale of Grey’s Anatomy that Station 19‘s Captain Priutt Herrera’s aggressive cancer had returned, a new piece of information that could really shake the rest of Station 19.

At 9/8c, the action will continue from the point of view of Grey’s Anatomy‘s cast and storylines. That episode description says “Following the car crash at Joe’s Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the Station 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues; Amelia worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link.” At the end of the mid-season finale, Amelia learned that, based on how many weeks pregnant she is, the baby is not Link’s.

Based on these episode descriptions, it seems that the first hour of the special will center around rescuing the people trapped inside of Joe’s Pub, a job best suited for the Station 19 team. The second hour will show the Grey Sloan surgeons as they attempt to treat and save those who sustained threatening injuries in the unexpected accident.

At Least 1 Death Will Occur During the Crossover Event

VideoVideo related to ‘station 19’ & ‘grey’s anatomy’ 2020 crossover episode spoilers tonight 2020-01-23T15:26:23-05:00

Ahead of the January premieres of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, showrunners have teased that at least one death should be expected to occur during the crossover episode. It’s been a while since Grey’s Anatomy lost a beloved character due to accident or illness, so the news that someone will die in the premiere has fans on edge.

At the end of the mid-season Grey’s Anatomy finale, we saw Jackson and Catherine Avery, Captain Pruitt Herrera, Ben Warren, Schmitt, Nico, and Helm in Joe’s Pub at the time of the crash, which means they will likely be trapped inside of the collapsing building at the start of the two-hour Winter premiere. Will one of these named characters be the one to die? Will another character put their life at risk by entering the bar to save the people inside it?

According to ABC, Grey’s Anatomy executive producer teased to fans “You are gonna cry. You’re gonna be on the edge of your seat.” ABC reports that Vernoff confirmed a death will happen during the two-hour event. Jason George, who plays Ben Warren, hinted that no one is safe from death during the episode, saying “There was a time in TV where it didn’t matter what kind of situation the hero was in, they were getting out of it.”

The Episode Helps Set Up a Significant Mental Health Plotline on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

While the accident at Joe’s Bar is the central focus of both crossover episodes, we also know that a plotline around mental health is inbound for a Grey’s Anatomy character; Station 19‘s Jay Hayden said, according to ABC, that some characters will be “changed forever” by the events of the Joe’s Bar accident.

TVLine.com reports that Vernoff revealed that the second half of season 16 will feature a storyline centering around mental health that is “really painful,” as well as “beautiful and impactful and important.” She did not comment on which characters will be impacted by the storyline, but we have our guess.

At the end of the Grey’s Anatomy midseason finale, Dr. Maggie Pearce resigned from her position at Grey-Sloan following the death of one of her patients. Her decision was undoubtedly motivated by the earlier trauma of losing her estranged cousin on the table during heart surgery. Her struggles leading up to the mid-season finale suggest that she will continue to battle mental health issues upon season 16’s return.

Alternatively, Jo Karev could be the character struggling with her mental health. Grey’s Anatomy has already explored that plotline in-depth with Jo in the past, but considering the fact that Justin Chambers, who plays Alex Karev, announced his sudden departure from the show, it is possible that Jo will struggle once again, depending on how Alex is written off the show.

READ NEXT: AGT Champions 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online