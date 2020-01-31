Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift Update: Is Her Boyfriend Featured in ‘Miss Americana’?

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been together for over three years. Alwyn, a British actor, does appear briefly in her new documentary, Miss Americana, but he’s more of a specter than a real character. Swift’s relationship is referenced, but Alwyn never speaks during the documentary, nor do fans get to see them interacting.

In the beginning days of 2020, Alwyn and Swift shocked the world by doing something they’ve rarely done throughout their relationship: attending an awards ceremony together. They attended the Golden Globes, and were photographed together at multiple points throughout the evening. They were also seen together at an after party for the awards show.

Here’s what you need to know about Swift and Alwyn’s relationship, along with the extent to which he appears in Miss Americana:

Is Joe Alwyn Featured in ‘Miss Americana’? Yes, But Don’t Hold Your Breath for Much

Fans looking to get a deeper understanding of Swift’s long-speculated relationship with Alwyn might be disappointed by what they find in Miss Americana. Alwyn only appears briefly on screen. In one instance, you can see Swift running into his arms, though fans don’t even get to see his face in the scene.

At one point, Swift does acknowledge her relationship with Alwyn. Swift told filmmaker Wilson that when she began dating Alwyn in 2016, she was attracted to his “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life.” At the very least, fans will be happy to see brief, albeit slightly cryptic moments of intimacy between Swift and Alwyn: in one scene, she’s seen kissing his hand, though again, his face isn’t pictured.

Like Swift, Alwyn has remained impressively tight-lipped about his three-year relationship with one of the most famous women on earth. In an October 2018 interview with British Vogue, Alwyn said, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things.” He added, “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

A month later, he told British GQ,“Someone’s private life is, by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

For what it’s worth, Alwyn has not advertised the release of Miss Americana on any of his social media channels.

Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift’s Relationship: the Latest Updates

Taylor Swift was attracted to Joe Alwyn because of his "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life" #MissAmericana #Sundance https://t.co/LaBiBABQYe — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 24, 2020

As mentioned above, Alwyn and Swift attended the Golden Globes in early 2020, leading optimistic fans to believe that they might be on the verge of turning a new leaf and making their relationship more public.

Prior to that, Swift and Alwyn had rarely attended events in their respective industries together — and if they did, they often arrived separately and left privately or separately.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Alwyn addressed the question of how he felt about being the apparent subject of many of Swift’s songs. In response, he said, “No, not at all. No. It’s flattering.” When he was asked for the umpteenth time why he and Swift went to such lengths to keep their relationship private, he replied, “[I don’t] pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Swift, too, has spoken recently about her decision to become so strict about separating her private life from her public life. To The Guardian in August 2019, amid promotion for her seventh studio album, Lover, Swift said,