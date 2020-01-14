Julie Strain Dead: ‘Queen of the B Movies’ Dies At 57

Julie Strain, whos famously earned the title as the “Queen of the B Movies” passed away on January 12, as reported by Malibu Bay Films on Facebook. She was 57.

The film distribution company shared the following tribute online to the actress who appeared in over 100 films during her career:

“We are so heartbroken over yesterday’s passing of our beloved Lethal Lady #juliestrain 💔 She will forever remain in our hearts and on our screens as the mesmerizingly talented, contagiously kind, and incredibly powerful actress and heroine. May she Rest In Peace. Sending all our love & prayers to her family, especially to her partner Dave.”

Strain, a former Penthouse Pet, and author of her memoir Six Foot One and Worth the Climb, was suffering from early-onset dementia after she fell off a horse in her 20s. The head injury was so severe, that it wiped out all her memories as a teenager, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her boyfriend, Dave, previously updated fans on her failing health via Facebook last year. He opened up about the hardships of dementia, how grateful Strain was for her fans online, and waned to squash false rumors flying around about his beloved girlfriend.

On July 16, 2018, Dave wrote, “Dementia is an unpredictable disease. I knew very little about this illness until Julie was struck down by it. There are times when her condition has scared me to death. Other times I am hopeful… As with any disease, we are to some degree helpless. The fact that we have the disease cannot be changed. How we deal with it is something we do have some control over (emotions are hard to control). And how we deal with the disease is a great deal related to the people that support us. You, Julie’s friends and loved ones are absolutely the best.”

“Julie continues to be funny and entertaining at times. Other times she is in complete confusion and requires medicine, Dave continued. “There are behavioral patterns, but they are not fixed patterns. My job is to keep Julie happy and comfortable and seek out any way possible to help her. Brain injuries are NOT good, and we are learning more about their impact as we read of athletes experiencing mental problems later in life: mostly football players and boxers specifically. If there was a cure to this disease, I’m sure Muhammad Ali and Ronald Reagan would have been with us much longer to provided us with good advice on how to help one another.”

