Karen Farrell on ‘Jeopardy!’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karen Farrell is the current Jeopardy! champion. As of January 6, 2020, she has won eight games on the long-running game show. Over those eight days, Farrel has won $159,603.

Farrell, a political consultant from Virginia, dominated the Monday, January 6th game, finishing with $19,800. It was a runaway going into the final jeopardy question with Karen at $19,800 and the closest competitor, Kristin, at $9,600. The category was 1960s novels; Karen got the question right, but she did not wager any money.

Though the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament begins on January 7, Farrell’s run will still continue. The tournament will not affect regularly scheduled Jeopardy! programming.

1. She Has Won Over $150,000 So Far

Farrell’s totals may be comparatively modest when looked at alongside past contestants who have won the same amount of games, but the win-streak is impressive nonetheless. She is averaging almost $20,000 a game. Here’s a breakdown of Farrell’s winnings per game so far:

Game 1, December 26, 2019: $17,200

Game 2, December 27, 2019: $18,401

Game 3, December 30, 2019: $22,000

Game 4, December 31, 2019: $16,800

Game 5, January 1, 2020: $20,401

Game 6, January 2, 2020: $20,801

Game 7, January 3, 2020: $24,600

Game 8, January 6, 2020: $19,800

Farrell has so far bet moderately after double jeopardy rounds with the exception of her second game, when she only had $11,900 going into the final round. She has bet enough to beat her opponents in each case but has not needed to make any huge wagers at the time of writing.

She has hit 12 daily double questions total, but she has only gained an average of $1,063 on daily doubles throughout the eight games. She has gained an average of $1,313 on the final questions, having only answered one incorrectly.

2. She is a Political Consultant

According to Farrell’s inactive LinkedIn page, she graduated from the University of Virginia with a doctor of Philosophy in Foreign Affairs in 2015 after receiving her Master’s degree in Foreign Affairs in 2011.

Prior to attending the University of Virginia, Farrell attended Princeton University. She graduated from Princeton in 2009 with a degree in politics. According to LinkedIn, she has worked as a Campaign Manager with the Andrea Bailey for Board of County Supervisors campaign.

On Jeopardy!, Farrell is introduced as a political consultant from Woodbridge, Virginia. During the January 6 game, she played against another contestant from northern Virginia.

3. Farrell Says Meeting Alex is the Best Part of being on Jeopardy!

Keep an eye out for Karen Farrell. She just won her 7th game in a row! pic.twitter.com/HYtGQmVT0s — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 4, 2020

In the Winner’s Circle video filmed after Farrell’s fifth win, a producer asks her what the best part of being on the show has been so far.

“Getting to meet Alex is amazing,” she said. “And, just getting to be a part of something that I’ve been watching my whole life.”

She said the whole experience has been surreal, but the experience has been one of the most exciting things to have ever happened to her. Statistics via “The Jeopardy Fan” have her at a 60 percent chance to win 9 games, with a 9 percent chance to win 13 games.

4. Farrell Has Qualified for the Tournament of Champions

5 wins and counting! Will Karen Farrell keep the streak going tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/gE1oZnF243 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 2, 2020

Nearly every fall, Jeopardy! hosts a Tournament of Champions including the winningest players from the past year. Farrell has already qualified to be in the next tournament of champions after winning five games. The producers determine when to have a tournament based on the pool of multiple-time winners.

There are usually 15 contestants competing in the tournament. The winner goes home with $250,000. Each contestant plays one regular game against two other contestants; if they win that game, they move on to the semifinals, and if they win in that round, they play in the Tournament of Champions finale for a chance at the cash prize.

Previous winners of The Tournament of Champions include James Holzhauer in 2019, Buzzy Cohen in 2017 and Robin Carroll in 2015.

5. She Wants to Use Her Winnings to Pay For Her Daughter’s Education

Every time Karen wins, the sum also rises. Tune in tomorrow to see if she can make it 4 in a row! pic.twitter.com/yJXyovaABY — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 31, 2019

In the “Winner’s Circle” video filmed after Farrell’s 5th win, the host asks what she will do with the money. He says that she’s a new mom and wants to know if she has any plans for the cash at the moment.

“I’m sure some of it’s going away for her education,” Farrell said. “But I’m sure she’ll probably get a few extra toys since I’ve been away from her.”

She also says in the video she may use the money to do some traveling. She also told the producers she’s thankful for her husband and her parents for their continued support.

Catch Karen Farrell on Jeopardy! for her 9th game on January 7, 2019.

