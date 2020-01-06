‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 3: Meet the Cast

Love and Hip Hop Miami is back with all the familiar faces and dramas. That said, there are several new members who have been added to the cast, and the promos for season 3 suggest that there will be some tension between them and the series veterans.

Read on for a rundown of the Love & Hip Hop Miami cast, including which artists have been added and which have decided to stick around. Here’s what you need to know:

‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 3 Mixes New & Old Cast Members

The Source confirms that the season 3 cast includes the following artists and celebrities:

Trina

Amara La Negra

Trick Daddy

Joseline Hernandez

Brisco

Sukihana

PreMadonna

Hood Brat

Joseline Hernandez has been the most notable addition to the cast. She was a major player on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta between 2012 and 2017, but she left to star in her own spinoff series, Joseline Takes Miami, in 2018. According to The Jasmine Brand, the series was delayed and WeTV ordered Joseline to participate in reshoots.

It was not explicitly stated why the pilot had to be done over, but the reshoots never came to fruition and the series never aired. Joseline is engaged to music producer Balistic Beats, who will be appearing alongside her as a supporting cast member.

Joseline Hernandez Joins the Cast After Starring on ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’

Brisco, born British Alexander Mitchell, is another Love and Hip Hop Miami newcomer. He’s a rapper who’s best known for signing to Young Money Records in 2006, and appearing on the track “La La La” off Lil Wayne’s seminal album Tha Carter III.

Despite his famous affiliation, Brisco’s career has been hampered by numerous legal troubles and jail stints. He was charged with fraud on May 31, 2017, and sentenced to a four year prison sentence. 24 Hour Hip Hop reports that he was released early on August 16, 2019.

Sukihana is a rapper who rose to fame when she remixed Kodak Black’s music for the parody video “Kodak Snack.” She earned over 20,000 followers on her Instagram account before it was disabled. Sukihana’s current account has over 600,000 followers, and her most recent single is titled “Run Dem Bandz.”

Rappers Brisco & Sukihana Have Also Been Added to the Cast

PreMadonna is media personality best known for creating the Waist Gang Society waist trainers. The trainers have been featured on major television networks, and Famous Birthdays states that her brand has been endorsed by celebrities like Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian. PreMadonna is also an author who published the self-help book Whatever You Think Is Right in 2014.

PreMadonna briefly appeared in season 4 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. LHH Wikia reports that she was a supporting player during the episodes when Mimi and Margeaux fought at a fashion show.

Hood Brat is a rapper who proudly brandishes her Miami upbringing. According to Hype Magazine, she named her second album Vonda after famed Miami gangster Vonda Jackson, and one of album’s main cuts, “Juicy,” was a sonic tribute to local emcees Trina and Jacki-O. Hood Brat has over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 3 premieres Sunday on VH1 at 9/8c.

