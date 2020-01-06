‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Season 3 Premiere Spoilers

Love and Hip Hop Miami returns for another season on VH1. The reality series follows the exploits of its star-studded cast as they navigate the highs and lows of the music business. In addition to professional goals, however, the season 3 promo has teased family drama, shouting matches, and romances old and new.

We’ve assembled a rundown of the Love and Hip Hop Miami season premiere, and what fans should expect in terms of spoilers and important cast developments. Here’s what we know so far:

Joseline Hernandez Is Back After Starring on ‘LHHATL’

The biggest narrative heading into season 3 is that Joseline Hernandez is back in Miami. Joseline made a name for herself as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but she decided to come back to her hometown with her fiancé Balistic Beats. Balistic is a music producer who’s adorned Joseline’s Instagram over the past several months, and will appear alongside her throughout the season.

Joseline made it clear that she has no intention of playing nice during the super trailer, when she told the viewers, “​I know I’ve got a lot of haters, but there ain’t nothing this Puerto Rican princess can’t handle. I’m back b*****s!”

There Are Several New Relationships In Season 3

Several cast members are heading into season 3 with romances in tow. Trick Daddy is dating an aspiring artist named Nikki Natural, but The Cheat Sheet reports that the veteran rapper hasn’t gotten over his estranged wife, Joy. His feelings for Joy and his burgeoning relationship with Nikki will undoubtedly lead to some conflict at some point.

Amara La Negra is dating Emjay, the younger brother of cast member Shay Johnson. The romance has reportedly brought Amara and Shay together as friends, but things will take a turn for the dramatic with JoJo returns to the show. Shay and JoJo have a rocky relationship that dates back several seasons, and Amara’s alliance with JoJo may cause some tension between her, Shay, and possibly even Emjay.

Trina Will Mourn the Loss of Her Mother Vernessa Taylor

Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 3 Super Trailer | Returns 1/6 9/8cLove & Hip Hop: Miami is back with new (and returning) faces. Watch the premiere Monday January 6 at 9/8c on VH1 #VH1 #LHH #LHHMIA More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-miami Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love & Hip Hop on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/loveandhiphop/ Follow Love & Hip Hop on Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveandhiphop 2019-12-30T21:11:01.000Z

Trina’s mother Vernessa Taylor died in September 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. A representative for the rapper issued a statement to TMZ that read, “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance.”

Trina will spend most of the season mourning her loss. The super trailer shows her crying during the funeral, before cutting to a heated exchange between her and cast member Joy Young. “I really can’t believe my mom is not here,” she says. “Stop asking me about it, stop bringing it up, I’m not okay, I will never be okay for the rest of my f*cking life.”

Amara Will Struggle to Balance Her Personal Life & Her Career

Emjay revealed that he wants to settle down and have kids with Amara, but she’s hesitant to go along with his wishes, given that her career has yet to full take off. “I want to have your kids, but not now,” she tells him. “When I win my Grammy, okay?” Emjay tells her that she will never take off if she continues to work with her manager Julian.

Amara begins to have second thoughts about Julian when she finds out that he stole money from Trina. “He stole $300K from me,” the rapper tells her. “And that’s on facts. I suggest you get a new manager darling, because he’s not going to be able to work with nobody in this industry when I’m finished with his a*s.”

Love & Hip Hop Miami season 3 premieres Sunday on VH1 at 9/8c.

