‘Vanderpump Rules’ Max Boyens’ Twitter Made Private As Racist Tweets Resurface

Newly minted Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens, 27, made his Twitter account private after fans of the reality TV series uncovered old tweets of his from 2012. In one of the old tweets, the reality star used the N-word and stated, “It’s my favorite word.”

While turning one’s Twitter account to private can stop users online from digging further into old tweets, it does not delete the ones already and sent. The incriminating tweets were already screen-shot and shared online via both Instagram and Twitter.

On October 10, 2012, a message from Boyens’ Twitter account reads, “It upsets me that the word n**** is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word N****.”

On December 3, 2012, Boyens, who’s the general manager of West Hollywood hot spot TomTom, which is largely featured on the reality series tweeted, “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole.”

Unfortunately, there’s a continuous series of tweets that don’t shine a positive light on Boyens, who was 19 years old when these messages were shared online. On November 29, 2012, he tweeted “When is Justin Bieber going to realize that saying n**** and cussing and having big booty bi**** in his is the cool things do #queer.”

On December 16, 2012, Boyens tweeted, “My girlfriend needs to wake up from her nap! @jillianlee wake up Lil n****.” Another tweet read, “Theres this girl I see everyday @ school, she looks just like the girl from the movie precious & I’m not just saying this cuz she’s big and black.”

While Bravo teased that there would be a ton of drama with Boyens’ presence on the show, this is not likely what they were talking about. Tom Schwartz, who is one half of TomTom’s, along with Tom Sandoval, said that Boyens was a crucial reason as to why the bar is successful.

“The reason TomTom runs so smoothly is because we’ve hired the best staff on the planet,” he said during an exclusive sneak peek. “And then there’s Max. He’s the glue that holds it all together.”

Boyens Debuted On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ During The Season 8 Premiere Last Week

Boyens is originally from San Diego, California, and does not have a formal college education. According to his LinkedIn profile, he briefly attended Allied Real Estate School in 2018, but never finished.

Before Boyens became TomTom’s general manager, a position he’s held since it first opened in 2018, he worked a number of jobs, including Sales Representative at FEAT Socks before starting at TAO Group, an extremely popular high-end restaurant and nightlife company that owns and operates many of the most successful food, beverage and nightlife entertainment venues across the country.

In addition to TomTom and appearing on Vanderpump Rules, Boyens is helping launch Una Mas Cocktails, where he serves as both a mixologist and consultant for the brand.

Prior to the show’s premiere, Boyens told People that there was “an interesting dynamic” joining an already established group.

“Figuring out what’s your storyline going to be, or how are you going to be interesting to people that don’t know you — you don’t think about that, it just happens,” he said. “You just keep filming and filming, and over the course of time, you see it’s all on camera, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I don’t even remember when we were in this situation thinking about that.'”

Users Online Had Strong Reactions To Boyens’ Old Tweets

Boyens’ propensity for the N-word is enough to give anyone pause, and users online took to Twitter to share their opinions. Many people also directly tagged Boyens, Bravo, Andy Cohen, and/or Lisa Vanderpump in their tweets.

@LisaVanderpump you are going to get dragged if you defend Max Boyens racist tweets. People are hoping you ignore it or defend so they can hop on you for not being inclusive — lauren dennis (@reckless12) January 16, 2020

Dear @BravoTV @Andy how in the hell is @Max_boyens on VPR after his horrible tweets that have been exposed. That is 100 % intolerable. And he’s on your payroll now? Come on… let his sorry ass go! — RedRedwine (@ginger_redwine) January 16, 2020

@bravo a quick deep dive in a persons social media would have shown you what an absolute dumpster fire @Max_boyens is. Who is in charge of casting for #PumpRules bcs they absolutely need to be fired for not doing their job. Each tweet is worse then the next . pic.twitter.com/gWyvZse2X8 — ¢няуѕσυℓα (@OHchrYsouLa) January 16, 2020

Boyens is not as famous on social media as his show co-stars, who have millions of followers on their respective channels. Because Boyens so recently showed up in front of the camera, he still has under 600 followers on Twitter and nearly 6,700 followers on Instagram, the latter of which is still a public account.

Bravo and Boyens have yet to comment on the resurfaced tweets.

