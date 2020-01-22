WATCH: Orlando Brown Claims Nick Cannon Gave Him Oral Sex

A black and white selfie video posted on World Star of former Disney star Orland Brown claiming he received oral sex from Nick Cannon went viral on Wednesday. It’s unknown what prompted Brown to make such claims about Cannon, or if there’s any truth to what he’s alleging. Brown claims that Cannon, a popular actor, producer, and TV host, dressed up as a woman to perform fellatio on him.

While casually walking through Walmart Brown says into the camera, “Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my d***. I let Nick suck my d***… Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my d***. Nick been sucking d***.”

It’s also unknown what time period this alleged sexual act took place, or if Brown is merely trying to drum up some drama. Cannon, who’s been embroiled in his extremely public beef with rapper Eminem, has yet to respond to Brown’s claims.

Brown, 32, is best known for his role as Eddie Thomas on the popular Disney series That’s So Raven which starred the titular Raven Symone from 2003 to 2007. At the point, Brown was already a well-established child star. He voiced the role of Sticky Webb in the animated series, The Proud Family, from 2001 to 2005, guest-starred on Lizzie McGuire Show alongside Hilary Duff, and was a series regular on the shows Two of a Kind and Safe Harbor.

The Response To Brown’s Video Online Revealed A Public Worry For His Mental Health

According to his official IMDB page, Brown has largely been absent from TV and film after appearing as Block Dude in 2005 film, Straight Outta Compton. However, it appears he’s been starring as himself in a series of short films which he produced between 2016 and present.

His Instagram has been wiped clean save for three videos, shot much like the video posted on World Star, where he’s singing or speaking directly into the camera.

Reality star Tia Becca commented on Brown’s viral video on Instagram, “Social Media has brought the issues of mental illness within our black community to the forefront. It’s an major issue! It’s more apparent now than ever before, because of Social Media. But instead of having empathy or moving towards helping these individuals, we laugh. It’s all so weird… this ain’t funny. Boy been needing help out there in Hollyweird.”

Saw Orlando Brown trending and thought he was finally getting his life together pic.twitter.com/N2UXH4JeQN — Michiko👁‍🗨♉️ (@therealkrissy2) January 22, 2020

