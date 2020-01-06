Peter Weber Takes a Break From Piloting to Film ‘The Bachelor’

If you’re hoping to catch a sneak peek of The Bachelor’s Peter Weber, head to the Delta terminal of your local airport. He’s likely to be there, as he’s returned to work since the filming of the reality series has wrapped.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Weber shared that he has returned to work at Delta Air Lines. He says, “That’s my passion. That’s my first love.”

The 28-year-old works as a first officer on 737s, and hopes to be a pilot for the remainder of his career.

He Accepted an Offer to Fly With Delta in March 2018

Weber, or Pilot Pete as he’s come to be known, accepted a job with Delta in March 2018. In an Instagram post announcing his job with Delta, he wrote, “I’m so ready for this adventure! I’ve wanted to become a major airline pilot my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Air Lines. I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling. #DeltaAirLines #KeepClimbing.”

Prior to working for Delta, Weber was a pilot with Compass Airlines, a regional airline.

It isn’t all that surprising that Peter is a pilot. After all, his father, also named Peter, is also a pilot, and his mother Barbara is a former flight attendant. Peter’s younger brother, Jack, is a pilot, too.

Weber was raised in Westlake Village, California, and attended Baylor University.

As of his stint on The Bachelorette, Weber still lived with his parents. In January, his parents appeared on a recent episode of Bachelorette Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin to discuss why their son lives with them. Barbara shared, “First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… we’re basically one,” Barbara said. “We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other.”

She adds of him living alone, “Responsibly, he can do it, but I’m just looking for the right place for him when we do decide that he’s going to take that step.”

A Few of This Season’s Contestants Are Flight Attendants

A few of Weber’s contestants this season on the show are flight attendants. One of those women is 26-year-old Megan Hops, who hails from San Francisco. According to her ABC bio, the 26-year-old is a third-generation flight attendant.

Another flight attendant contestant is Eunice Cho. The 23-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and tells ABC that she has “never dated a guy who put her first and has made poor decisions when it comes to relationships.”

The third and final flight attendant competing on this season is Jade M, from Arizona. Ironically, she is afraid of heights, despite her profession. Her official ABC bio reveals that she grew up in a Mormon culture and has already been married. Her divorce is now finalized and she is working towards getting her private pilot’s license.

