Sex Education Season 2 Premiere: When is it Released on Netflix?

Sex Education Season 2 premieres bright at early Friday morning, January 17 at 3:01 a.m. EST/2:01 a.m CST on Netflix. Fans have eight new episodes to binge this season, and all eight episodes will drop at the same time. For those who need to catch up before Season 2 airs, Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

All of the first season’s main cast will returned for the new season, including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Alistair Petrie (Mr. Groff), and Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee). Newcomers Anne-Marie Duff, Sami Outalbali, George Robinson and Chinenye Ezeuduhave will all star on Season 2 as well.

The British comedy-drama series focuses on a group of young people trying to navigate their sex lives, platonic friendships and budding relationships, as well as their own identities. Here’s what you need to know about Season 2:

The Second Season Will Continue Following Otis’ Journey

The first season of Sex Education was a big success, and according to Digital Spy, roughly 40 million households tuned in to the first season, which prompted a quick turnaround for Season 2.

“The reception to series one has been so exciting,” said Sex Education writer Laurie Nunn. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Speaking to Thrillist before Season 2 was yet confirmed, Nunn gushed about Otis’ character, and noted that the second series would likely continue to revolve around his storyline. “Series one is very much Otis’s journey and I think it will be again. If we’re lucky enough to get a series two we will always come back to Otis. He’s a fantastic leading character.”

She added, “I think with Otis the thing that makes him interesting as a character is when you first meet him you think: ‘Oh, I’ve seen this character before.’ The straight white male, awkward, nerd teenage boy. Is he going to lose his virginity or isn’t he going to lose his virginity? But then obviously as it starts to go on you start to realize he has a lot more going on that that.”

The New Season Will Also Explore Female Masturbation, Pansexuality & Asexuality

There is plenty for fans to look forward to during Season 2, according to the trailer, which can be viewed above. Otis is clearly humiliated when Jean gives a talk at the school about sex. Speaking to Vogue, Anderson said, “It’s mortifying for him. Just the idea that his mom would be on campus, let alone speaking to his classmates about sex is devastating. That assembly is actually the first time I think we, the audience, are as embarrassed for Jean as Otis is.”

Meanwhile, Mackey told Stylist during an interview about the new season that, “In season two, we explore everything from pansexuality to asexuality to female pleasure and masturbation – things we don’t talk about enough. And that’s the whole point of this job, of creative industries, to subvert those taboos. It’s not like, because we’re in a show about sex, all of us [actors] are 100 percent super comfortable with it, we talk about sex every day, we love sex. But it’s a vector for starting those conversations.”

You can read the full, official Netflix synopsis for Season 2 below:

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo. Maeve and Aimee’s BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched ‘the Untouchables’. Eric notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention. Adam is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric. Lily (Tanya Reynolds) has hit pause on her sexual endeavours to focus on her creative talents and finds a new found friend in Ola. Jackson is forced to flex his mental rather than physical muscle and is still buckling under the pressure from his parents to succeed. Jean and Jakob’s (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is discovered and they have to learn how to operate as a blended family. Jean forms an unlikely connection with Mrs Groff (Samantha Spiro) and a friendship between the two women begins to form.

