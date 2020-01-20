Street Outlaws’ 2020 Teams & Spoilers: Meet the Contestants

Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws: Fastest in America premieres on January 20, 2020 in a three-hour premiere event beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The show is a spin-off of Street Outlaws, which first released in 2013.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America episode one, which is titled “Biggest Street RAce Ever,” will see eight racing teams arrive to Memphis from across the country. They’ll battle it out for the title of “Fastest in America” and the $100,000 cash prize.

Jonathan Day, also known as JJ Da Boss is the “racing master.” He chooses the teams for the show and is the owner of an automobile firm and the main cast character on Street Outlaws: Memphis.

Who Are The Contestants?

Street racing legends are gonna battle it out for the biggest cash prize in street racing history. 💵 💵💥 The series premiere of Street Outlaws: #FastestInAmerica is tonight at 8p on Discovery and Discovery Go. pic.twitter.com/XXXWraavvI — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) January 20, 2020

The contestants are divided into teams chosen by JJ Da Boss. Each team will try to prove that they deserve the grand prize more than the other teams do.

South Carolina

Michael Williams

Chris Block

Casey Cj Coker

Jimmy

Tyler Roller

Chad Faulling

Troy

Jerry Patterson

Keith Johnson

St. Louis

Dynamite Dave

Brad Bevans

Kegan Hagedorn

Lance Kobusch

Jason

Josh Deweese

Jon Cornelsen

Jeff Martin

Justin Atkins

Texas

Birdman

Jason Cantu

Sam Harvey

Mike Murillo

Eric Bain

Fabian Bell

James Kay

Nola

Kye Kelley

Ryan Taggart

Jerry Bird

Scott Taylor

Bobby Ducote

Barry Nicholson

Brent Self

Adam Plunkett

Todd Spiers

Kentucky

Quinn Shireman

Austin Smith

Scotty Hinkle

Blake Bradford

Jason Lancaster

Gene Thompson

Cliff Clark

Don Baskin

Northeast

Chris Rankin

Blake Kirschbaum

Nick Tunno

Doug Spaulding

Scott Smith

Mac Brosnan

Matt Farmer

Cory Brandon

Mississippi

Richard Mccarver

Scottie Corbin

Lester Miller

Chris Davidson

Danny Thomas

Derrick Bailey

Murphy

Doc Baker

Detroit

Brian Chucky Davis

Diamond Hugo

Bill Lutz

Jake Blain

Johnny Quick

Gary Ball

Pande Talevski

Enoch Ball

Junior Southwell

Memphis

Jj Da Boss

Brian Britt

Lee Roberts

Jeff James

Doughboy

Tricia

Anthony Smith

Precious

Chelsea

Molly

Carp

Kenneth Gulley

Mustang Mike

Donn Gingrich

Dennis Bailey

What Goes Down on Episode One?

On the first episode of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, the Memphis team takes a back-seat role. They’ll sit back and observe the other teams carefully as they race, paying especially close attention to their plan of attack. In a team-based competition, they’ll realize that you’re only as good as the rest of your team.

“Fancy cars don’t mean anything,” JJ Da Boss explained in a press release. “You need to keep your head together in the street.”

The racers will quickly realize that it’s not just a matter of how fast their car is or what they’ve got under the hood, but it’s also about how much they know about the street and the surface. This might give team Memphis a home-court-like advantage since they’re all racing in Memphis.

Throughout the first season of the show, drivers will rely on their tactics and street knowledge to get under the skin of the rest of the teams, using their trash-talking to get the mental advantage over the others.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America premieres tonight, January 20, 2020 on Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. EST. Tune in then to see which team will get one step closer to being crowned the fastest in America.

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020