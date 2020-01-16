Supernatural Season 15 Schedule & Episodes So Far

Supernatural Season 15 returns tonight, January 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on The CW. The description for tonight’s episode, titled “The Trap,” reads, “Sam and Eileen are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile Dean and Cass work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck.”

Fans will then get five more weeks of Supernatural before the show takes another short break after the February 13 episode airs. Once the show returns on March 16, it will be moving from Thursday nights to Monday nights for the duration of the series, so fans should keep the schedule change in mind moving forward.

Here’s what you need to know about the Supernatural schedule for Season 15:

There Are 11 More Episodes Left in the Series After Tonight

Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 9 | The Trap Promo | The CW

Although not all of the episode descriptions are available at this time, we will continue updating this post as more information is known about each of the remaining Season 15 episodes. After tonight’s episode, there will be 11 episodes left for fans to enjoy before the series comes to an end in May.

Check out the episode titles and descriptions below: (Warning: there might be some light spoilers in the episode descriptions. Skip ahead to the last header if you don’t want anything ruined for you!) For a list of the first seven episode descriptions, you can click here.

EPISODE 15.8, OUR FATHER, WHO AREN’T IN HEAVEN: “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”

EPISODE 15.9, THE TRAP: “Sam and Eileen are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile Dean and Cass work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck.”

EPISODE 15.10, THE HEROES’ JOURNEY: “Sam and Dean hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue.”

EPISODE 15.11, THE GAMBLERS: “Dean and Sam press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.”

Keep Reading for a Brief Rundown of the Remaining Episode Air Dates

Following tonight’s Episode 9 premiere, there will be two more short breaks in the schedule in February and April. The show will stop for a second break between February 13 and March 16, and then return for four weeks. IMDb shows another break between April 6 and May 4, so the final three episodes (15.18-15.20) of the series will air on May 4, May 11 and May 18 respectively, according to the site.

The rest of the Season 15 episodes have no descriptions at this time; however, there is a tentative schedule of air dates for the remaining episodes on IMDb. You can check out the schedule below, but note that the dates may change depending on network schedule updates before the finale:

Episode 15.9 airs Thursday, January 16, 2020

Episode 15.10 airs Thursday, January 23, 2020

Episode 15.11 airs Thursday, January 30, 2020

Episode 15.12 airs Thursday, February 6, 2020

Episode 15.13 airs Thursday, February 13, 2020

Episode 15.14 airs Monday, March 16, 2020

Episode 15.15 airs Monday, March 23, 2020

Episode 15.16 airs Monday, March 30, 2020

Episode 15.17 airs Monday, April 6, 2020

Episode 15.18 airs Monday, May 4, 2020

Episode 15.19 airs Monday, May 11, 2020

Episode 15.20 (the series finale) airs Monday, May 18, 2020

Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Supernatural.

