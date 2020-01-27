How to Watch ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ Documentary 2020 Online

Justin Bieber: Seasons premieres its first episode on YouTube on Monday, January 27 at 12pm ET. The 10-part series will air new episodes on Mondays and Wednesdays at that same time through the month of February.

The docuseries is unique because you do not need a paid subscription in order to watch it. With the support of ads, YouTube is releasing each episode on their site for viewers to enjoy free of charge.

Justin Bieber: Seasons is part of YouTube Originals, so expect that episode 1 and all future episodes will be there for streaming once released. YouTube Originals and all of its series can be found here.

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Binge the Whole Series Ad-Free

While you do not need to be a paid subscriber in order to watch the series, having a YouTube Premium subscription certainly has its perks. Although the episodes are scheduled to come out over the course of 5 weeks, on Mondays and Wednesdays, if you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, all 10 episodes will be available for you to binge on January 27 at 12pm ET.

A premium subscription, also known as “ad-free YouTube,” costs $11.99/month. Their family plan, which supports up to 5 family members on one subscription account, costs $17.99/month. They also have a discounted student rate of $6.99/month for eligible members.

If you have not yet redeemed your 1-month free trial of the subscription, you could sign up for a free trial in order to have access to the whole Justin Bieber: Seasons documentary series right when it comes out. The subscription can be cancelled at any time.

‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ Docuseries Preview

Justin Bieber: Seasons | Official Trailer Ft. Yummy | YouTube OriginalsFor the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015. Watch the full trailer now, which features a sneak peek of his new single "Yummy.” Justin Bieber: Seasons a new documentary series premieres January 27 and you can choose how you want to watch – get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free with YouTube Premium or watch two new episodes each week with ads for free on YouTube. Learn more at https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6358146. Check out YouTube Premium at: https://www.youtube.com/premium/originals See if Premium is available in your country at: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6307365 #Bieber2020 Yummy out now: https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/Yummy Yummy shop: https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/YummyShop 2019-12-31T17:00:13.000Z

YouTube’s official synopsis of the series says “For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.”

The series will address the cancellation of the rest of Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” in 2017, his wedding to wife Hailey Bieber in 2019, his struggle to produce a new album, and more personal facets of his life.

On Instagram, Bieber revealed that his diagnosis and ongoing battle with Lyme Disease will be addressed during the series. In a caption, he wrote “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

