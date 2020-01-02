When Is the Next Episode of ‘Doctor Who’?

Season 12 of Doctor Who is kicking off with a two-part special, but only the first part is airing tonight. So with the cliffhanger facing you, how long will you have to wait until you can see Episode 2 of Season 12? The good news is that you don’t have to wait that long.

Episode 2 Airs on January 5

Rather than having to wait a full week to see the continuation of this two-parter, you only have to wait five days. Episode 2 airs on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Yes, that’s just five days from now.

Spyfall Part 2 will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America and last until 9:27 p.m. Eastern.

After that, the series is going to settle into its regular schedule and air a new episode every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America.

You Can Watch Episodes 1 & 2 in Theaters

If you want, you can watch episodes 1 and 2 in theaters on January 5 instead of just watching Episode 2 on TV.

Fathom Events is going to screen the first two episodes of Season 12 in theaters if you want to watch Doctor Who on the big screen, Den of Geek reported. Both will be in theaters on January 5, and it will be followed by a live Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, aired live from the Paley Center for Media in New York. You can get tickets on Fathom Event’s website here.

Great Things Are in Store This Season

What to Expect in Series 12 | Doctor WhoThe cast and crew of Series 12 tease some of what's to come in the new series of Doctor Who! Subscribe to Doctor Who for more exclusive videos: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToDoctorWho WATCH MORE: Series 12 Release Date Trailer: http://bit.ly/S12ReleaseDate Series 11: http://bit.ly/DWSeries11 Thirteenth Doctor: http://bit.ly/TheThirteenthDoctor MORE ABOUT DOCTOR WHO: Welcome to the Doctor Who Channel! Travel in the TARDIS with clips dating back to the Doctor's first incarnation in 1963, all the way through dozens of regenerations. Including behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive videos and our very own show Doctor Who: The Fan Show – this is the place to find all the best official clips. #DoctorWho Want to share your views with the team behind Doctor Who and win prizes? Join our audience panel here: https://www.bbcstudiosvoice.com/register This is a channel from BBC Studios, who help fund new BBC programmes. Service information and feedback: http://bbcworldwide.com/vod-feedback–contact-details.aspx 2019-12-08T17:00:12.000Z

If you’re worried about Episode 2 being scary, then get ready, because apparently Episode 3 is going to be the scariest of all this season. During a screening for the Season 12 premiere, showrunner Chris Chibnall answered questions. Chibnall said he was excited about having a two-parter, Den of Geek reported. He said there will be a two-parter at the end of this season too. He said about the upcoming season: “I always think my job is to feed the team who work on the show. And all those challenges and all those different places and all those different worlds we’ve been to this year, and also those different characters and monsters. It’s the variety, so like, week on week, you feel like you’re not where you where you’d expect, I hope.”

Chibnall also added that the scariest episode might be Episode 3. It’s going to be called Orphan 55 and it will feature some terrifying new monsters.

Chibnall has also said that he worked one specific theme in the entire season, Digital Spy shared, but he’s not revealing what that theme is yet. He’ll talk about that more when the season is over. Last year’s theme, he said, was family and different people’s ideas of what family means.

Another fun piece of information: James Buckley of White Gold and The Inbetweeners will be appearing in the series sometime this season, Digital Spy reported.

So it looks like a lot of fun things are in store for Season 12 of Doctor Who.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Season 2: Everything We Know So Far