Who Kisses Peter Weber First on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020?

Get ready for all the juicy Bachelor dish this season, from Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s reappearance (draaaaama!) to all the ladies Peter Weber kisses. And we do mean all the ladies because the dude is very free-wheeling with the smoochin’.

SPOILER WARNING: We’ve got the details for you about who Peter Weber kisses in the premiere episode but don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. Spoilers ahead.

The Limo Arrivals

The first girl Peter Weber kisses is actually more of a situation where a kiss is thrust upon him rather than him actually kissing someone. When Savannah Mullins, a 27-year-old realtor from Houston, Texas, arrives, she blindfolds Peter so that he can “feel” things and she then proceeds to just kind of make out with him.

To be fair, Peter is into it. But perhaps she could have asked him or warned him she was going to do that.

The Cocktail Party

However, it turns out that Savannah is just one of many girls Peter kisses during the first night. First, Hannah Ann Sluss, the 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee, gives Peter a painting she made for him and then they make out.

Then he locks lips with Tammy Ly, a 24-year-old house flipper from Syracuse, New York, after she handcuffs him and frisks him, complete with blue latex gloves like airport security officers wear. It’s unclear why she does this — it’s not like she’s a TSA agent. I mean, I get that Peter’s an airline pilot, but still. And again, Peter’s hands are literally tied behind his back while she starts kissing him. He seems into it, but still. Can you imagine if the male contestants pulled this stuff on The Bachelorette?

Again, however, Peter is into it. He actually laughs at one point how he didn’t mean to kiss so many people on the first night. But that doesn’t stop him from kissing 22-year-old fashion blogger Mykenna Dorn just a little while later.

The Dates

On the first group date, Tammy sneaks in another kiss — “for good luck” before the obstacle course. And Kelley Flanagan, a 27-year-old attorney from Chicago, who wins the obstacle course by cheating, gets some kisses during her one-on-one time with Peter as well.

Then on the solo date, Peter takes Madison Prewett, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama, to his parents’ vow renewal and it gets super romantic, so you know they’re going to make out a ton. But also, they have a really heartfelt conversation. Madison definitely wins the episode for best Peter connection.

The Hannah Invasion

There aren’t any kisses with Hannah Brown when she shows up to plan the second group date, but Peter looks like he desperately wants to kiss her. Plus, it’s the most awkward date of all time because it starts with Hannah reiterating to the girls vying for Peter’s heart about how she and Peter did it in a windmill three times in one night (and once the next morning). As Alayah wonders in an interview, “Why? Why are you here?”

Preach, Alayah. But it doesn’t look like Hannah is going away anytime soon because she is all over the previews for next week.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

