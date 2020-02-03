Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez is performing in the Super Bowl today. She’s currently engaged to fiance Alex Rodriguez and they’re very happy together. Here’s what you need to know about Rodriguez.

1. Alex Rodriguez Will Be Cheering Lopez on During Her Performance

Alex Rodriguez, 44, will be at the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez’s twins: 11-year-old Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, and her two daughters Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, Yahoo! reported. Lopez said jokingly, “You know Alex. He’ll be as close as he can get to that stage!”

2. She’s About Six Years Older than Rodriguez

Lopez is about six years older than her fiance. Rodriguez is 44 and Lopez is 50, Yahoo! reported.

Rodriguez is excited about the show. He told ET Online about what to expect, saying: “It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic. I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

3. They Threw a Pre-Super Bowl Party on Friday

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (often nicknamed A-Rod), threw a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday, ET Online reported. They invited guests like Tommy Mottola, Thalia, and Asifa Mirza to their Miami party.

Cheerleaders greeted the guests as they showed up to the party, starting the festivities off with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

4. The Couple First Met in 2005 & Rodriguez Is Considered One of the Best Baseball Players of All Time

Rodriguez and Lopez first met in 2005, but they didn’t connect until 12 years later, Harper’s Bazaar reported. At the time, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony and they were at a baseball game at Shea Stadium. While there, they met Rodriguez. Lopez said there was an electricity when they shook hands. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

Rodriguez said that back in the 90s, he got a signed photo of Lopez.

Rodriguez was a professional shortstop and third baseman for 22 seasons of Major League Baseball. He played for the Seattle Mariners for seven seasons and then for the Texas Rangers for three seasons, followed by 12 seasons with the New York Yankees. He’s often considered to be one of the best baseball players of all time.

5. They Didn’t Reconnect Until 12 Years After They First Met

But the two didn’t reconnect until nearly 12 years later, Harper’s Bazaar reported. They ran into each other at a restaurant. She was having lunch and he tapped her on the shoulder, later texting her and asking her out. She accepted and they had dinner together. He was nervous about their first date in 2017, but it went great.

