Al Pacino Appears in Amazon Prime Video’s Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Hunters | Super Bowl Commercial | Prime Video» Hunters is coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 21: https://www.amazon.com/hunters » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About Hunters: Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans. Learn More About Hunters: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntersOnPrime Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuntersOnPrime Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HuntersOnPrime Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/huntersonprime Giphy: https://giphy.com/channel/HuntersOnPrime About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG Hunters | Super Bowl Commercial | Prime Video https://youtu.be/D1dnw4t23P8 Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2020-01-28T17:59:54.000Z

The Super Bowl is finally here, which means some of the year’s biggest commercials will be debuting on your television screens. For the big day, Amazon Studios opted to do something a little different by showcasing their upcoming original series, Hunters, which will premiere on Prime Video on February 21. The official synopsis, according to Collider, reads, “Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

The 10-Episode Series Stars Al Pacino

Hunters stars Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, the head of the Hunters, and Logan Lerman as a new recruit.

In a recent statement at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour, Akiva Griffith, Amazon Studios’ head of publicity, said, “A big part of our strategy is delivering a huge, ambitious tentpole series that travels globally and resonates with viewers. We believe that Hunters is precisely that.”

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, and Sonar Entertainment.

In a recent article, Collider, who listed Hunters as one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2020, wrote, “This 60-second spot is a smart play—it’s cheeky but also does a nice job of succinctly explaining what this show is—and it will no doubt stoke interest from onlookers during the Super Bowl.”

Amazon Will Also Advertise in the Super Bowl

Amazon Prime Videos is certain to gain some traction with their Al Pacino spot, but what about Amazon?

Amazon will also be airing its own commercial starring Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. The commercial plays on a #BeforeAlexa concept, asking viewers what life was like before Alexa came into existence.

The commercial, which is slated to run during the third quarter on Sunday, is 90 seconds long.

It starts with DeGeneres musing, “What would life have been like before Alexa?”, before cutting to a series of hysterical clips relaying what life might have been like before Alexa. One shows a queen asking a court jester to tell her a joke, to no avail, while another shows a princess asking a bird to deliver her prince charming a message, only for the bird to be eaten by a dragon.

At the end of the commercial, de Rossi admits, “Yeah, I don’t know what life would have been like without Alexa.” As The Advocate points out, the spot is one of seven Super Bowl commercials to feature LGBTQ people or themes this year. The other companies to highlight LGBTQ themes include TurboTax, Pop Tarts, Microsoft, Olay, Sabra, and Doritos.

Be sure to tune in to the Big Game Sunday at 3:30pm PT, 6:30pm EST, to check out this year’s Super Bowl commercials.

READ NEXT: Watch All Super Bowl 2020 Commercials & Ads [VIDEOS]