G-Eazy Kisses Megan Thee Stallion In Now-Deleted Video

The day after the Super Bowl in Miami, some Twitter users were most concerned about G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion potentially dating. G-Eazy posted a since-deleted Instagram Story early Monday morning that showed him kissing her, sparking rumors they were the newest celebrity couple. They haven’t confirmed or denied the speculation.

Even though he removed the video, G-Eazy then posted a racy picture of the “Hot Girl” rapper to his page. He is captioned it with four blue heart emojis. By Monday afternoon, the post had garnered more than 370,000 likes and over 10,000 comments.

Their names both trending topics in the U.S. on Monday: “Megan” was the No. 1 topic and “G-Eazy” was the No. 7 top-trending term. People generally were not pleased with the video. Others made fun of G-Eazy.

G-Eazy got out of a high-profile relationship with Halsey in July 2018 and then again October 2018. They had dated on-and-off since 2017.

The “Eastside” singer announced their split on Instagram, writing: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Halsey was tempted to issue a statement to TMZ or go on a Twitter rant, but she decided to throw her emotions into her music. “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she told Glamour in January 2019. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

Despite breaking up more than one year ago, someone in the audience heckled Halsey by repeatedly yelling G-Eazy’s name while she was performing during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami on Saturday. She didn’t take kindly to the derision.

“If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building. I will kick your f***ing ass, test me,” she said, as noted by TMZ. “I will kick your ass out the f**king club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Halsey then took to Instagram and added: “don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cus ur a woman standing up for urself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice.’ Love u.”

Meg Thee Stallion also recently got out of a high-profile relationship, breaking up with Moneybagg Yo last month. The both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Then Moneybagg Yo talked more about their split while on Ebro Darden’s “Rap Life” podcast.

“I just look at it like two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot. It didn’t work but I always wish her the best. I’m really of her proud of her. The Megan y’all know and the Megan I know are two different things. Still love! No bad blood, we just didn’t see eye to eye,” he said.