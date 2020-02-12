Are Gia Giudice & Frankie Cantania Dating?

It’s Prom Night on Real Housewives of New Jersey! Gia Giudice attended her senior prom with Dolores Catania’s heartthrob son, Frankie Catania. Unfortunately, the two are not officially dating at the moment because they are both embarking on new adventures in their respective lives. However, they are close friends and definitely keep in touch!

While Giudice and Catania are not an official couple, fans on Instagram are excited to ship them! Comments on photos of the pair include “WOW. Such a beautiful duo!!” and “Gorgeous couple!!!!” Teresa Guidice even approves! She has remarked on how handsome Catania is and how happy she was to see the pair attend prom together.

Here’s what you need to know about their friendship and prom experience:

Their Friendship

Gia Giudice and Frankie Catania have been friends for years, and so have their families. Their parents are close to one another, as are their grandparents. Before the pair left for prom, Catania bonded with Guidice’s grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who is affectionally called “Nonno.”

In addition to attending prom together, Giudice and Catania have been spotted spending time together at other events. On May 3, 2019, the two were seen chatting at Melissa Gorga’s Envy Fashion Show. And when Giudice received her college acceptance letters, Catania congratulated her on Instagram.

Dolores Catania, Frankie’s mother, has said of the two teenagers, “They’re close friends. I mean, Franki and Gia don’t like to talk to us about their personal business, but Frankie’s thing is he says, ‘I don’t have anything to offer anybody right now. I have work to do. I can’t give someone the attention they deserve.’ He wants to be an investment banker, that takes a lot of your life. He said, ‘It wouldn’t be fair to anyone right now, for me to be with them’.”

Right now, Giudice is a freshman at Rutgers University and beginning her life as a collegiate co-ed. Catania is focused on his career and is busy with a full schedule. Even though they aren’t dating, they certainly seem to have a life-long, supportive friendship!

The Dresses

Gia Giudice’s prom dresses are definitely worth talking about! With access to celebrity stylists and makeup artists, the natural beauty has been absolutely stunning in every picture of her prom experiences! In 2019, she attended two proms. She attended one prom on May 23 and then attended prom with Frankie Catania on May 30.

In 2017, Giudice wore a simple lilac dress. But for her senior prom, she stepped it up with two pastel-colored looks. To her first senior prom, she wore a sleek, jewel-embellished pastel-colored gown from Coco’s Chateau. And to her second senior prom, she wore a mermaid, blue silk gown.

Priscilla DiStasio, a celebrity makeup artist, did Giudice’s makeup for her prom looks and has praised the beauty Guidice possesses. Of Giudice, she has said “You are a true beauty inside & out! Love you to the moon & back sis!”

And who knows what the future holds? After they earn their degrees and launch their careers, Giudice and Catania might live happily ever after! But for now, we’re rooting for their friendship and wishing them the very best!

READ NEXT: What Happens To Victoria Paul On ‘The Bachelor’ This Week?