Hannah Ann Sluss’ Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After receiving the first impression rose on this season of The Bachelor, Hannah Ann Sluss has become a major frontrunner. The question now is: will she become Peter’s fiancee during the finale?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out, but here’s what you should know about Sluss’s parents and family.

1. She Has 2 Younger Siblings

Hannah Ann grew up in Knoxville with one younger brother and one younger sister.

Her Bachelor bio reads, “Hannah Ann was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and grew up there with her younger sister and younger brother.”

Her younger brother is slated to graduate from college this year.

Hannah Ann hasn’t opened much about her siblings on the show thus far, but fans will be meeting them tonight when Peter travels to Knoxville.

2. She Still Lives at Home With Her Parents

Hannah Ann’s Bachelor bio reads, “Her parents are not only her role models, they are also her landlords, as she still lives at home. Hannah Ann is a talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating when she’s not slaying it in front of the camera as a model.”

Fans of the 23-year-old may remember that she painted a landscape of the Rocky Mountains with her father, and gave it to Peter on the first night they met.

The painting was enough to win her the first impression rose.

3. Her Sister Has Over 11k Followers on Instagram

Hannah Ann’s sister, Haley Sluss, also appears to be dabbling in the world of influencing with over 11k followers on Instagram.

Based on her Instagram, it appears she and Hannah Ann are close. She captioned a photo from two months ago, “Name a better duo… I’ll wait.”

Her Instagram also suggests she is in a relationship.

4. Her Brother Attends the University of Tennessee

Hannah Ann’s younger brother, Wade, is a student at the University of Tennessee.

His LinkedIn bio reveals that before attending the University of Tennessee, he was selected to help start the first National Football League in Israel. He writes, “I’m a big believer in self-development, having a strong worth ethic, and enjoying what you do.”

His LinkedIn also states that this year, he worked in Human Resources on the Knoxville Utilities Board.

He is slated to graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration this year.

5. Hannah Ann Dated a Boy for 4 Years

Although Hannah Ann says she has never been in love, a deep dive into her Instagram shows that she was in a relationship for years with a guy named Ben.

The above Facebook photo is captioned, “4th Christmas together.”

Ben’s Facebook reveals that he lives in Knoxville, and attended Pellissippi State Community College.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of The Bachelor to learn more about Hannah Ann’s siblings and family.

