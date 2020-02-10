How Long Is the Oscars 2020? When Does It Start & End?

The 2020 Oscars start at 8 p.m. ET and, if things go according to schedule, it will run for three hours and end on time at 11 p.m. ET. Last year, the show lasted for three hours and 23 minutes. Since it happens live, it’s a little tricky to predict exactly how long it will last—or when you will be able to finally go to bed and not have to worry about missing anything from film’s biggest night of the year.

The Three-Hour Show

In 2018, they announced three changes. One of them was that they wanted to cap the show at three-hours. “We’re planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast,” they said. The Academy also rolled back the time, having the show air at 8 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m. ET.

The shortest Oscars ceremony was the first. In 1929, it lasted for 15 minutes. The longest Academy Awards was in 2002 when it ran for four hours and 23 minutes. Generally, though, the show lasts for three and a half hours.

The 2020 Oscars Is the Earliest In The Year It’s Ever Been

This year is also the earliest in the year it ever has been. Since 2004, the ceremony has taken place at the end of February, and sometimes in March. Before that, it usually aired at the end of March. The Academy reportedly changed the air date because other festivals claimed to predict what nominees would win at the Oscars. They “try to muscle in and bill themselves as being predictive or precursor events,” a source told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2019. “They try to add relevance to the Academy, but the Oscars is really the only big show. It’s like the Super Bowl. The teams play for months and while the games can be great, the only thing that matters is who is there in the final and who wins.”

There’s No Host

Following last year’s backlash with Kevin Hart, there will again be no host at this year’s ceremony. When it was announced Hart would be hosting the show, an instant backlash grew online, with some people citing homophobic comments he made in the past. Hart refused to apologize, saying that he had already apologized once and didn’t mean any malice when he made the remarks. Eventually, not only did he step down from the hosting gig, but he also issued an apology—multiple times—for his remarks and refusing to say he was sorry right off the bat. The show went on without a host, and the 2020 Oscars will once again follow suit.

This year, viewers can count on the presenters to help guide the show. Rebel Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Mindy Kaling, Spike Lee, Beanie Feldstein, Kristen Wiig, Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell, and Regina King are just show of the celebrities who will be handing out awards.

Billie Eilish Will Perform

2020 has already been a great year for the “Bad Guy” artist. She took home four of the biggest awards at this year’s Grammy’s, winning Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Record and Song of the Year for “Bad Guy.”

On Sunday, she will add to her resume when she performs at the Oscars.