Is Mail Delivered on Presidents Day 2020? Are Post Offices Open?

Monday, February 17 is Presidents Day 2020 and you may be wondering if your mail will be delivered or if you can go to your local post office to mail something. The answer to both questions is no. Neither businesses nor residential areas get mail delivered on Presidents Day. Here’s why.

Presidents Day is a Federal Holiday

The federal government gives employees 10 federal paid holidays a year. They include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

When one of these holidays happens to fall on a weekend, the holiday is observed on Friday if it falls on the following Saturday or on Monday if the holiday falls on Sunday.

For 2020, the dates of these holidays are as follows:

Wednesday, January 1 – New Year’s Day

Monday, January 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Dan

Monday, February 17 – Presidents Birthday

Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day

Friday, July 3 – Independence Day

Monday, September 7 – Labor Day

Monday, October 12 – Columbus Day

Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Federal holidays do not affect every single federal employee, however. When there is a federal holiday, only “non-essential federal government offices” are closed. This includes the United States Postal Service, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the court system. Employees like air traffic control operators, TSA agents, border patrol agents and so forth are all working because those are considered essential government programs.

While the USPS will not deliver mail service, UPS will continue service. FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost will run on a modified schedule. Additionally, most banks, the New York Stock Exchange, the bond markets, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), other financial institutions, and the Federal Reserve are closed as well. TD Bank branches will be open, however.

For public schools, it varies from district to district, so check with your local one if you’re wondering if your children have school on Monday, February 17.

Presidents Day Is Actually Washington’s Birthday

Washington: Official Trailer | Three-Night Miniseries Event Premieres Feb. 16 @ 8/7c | HistoryHISTORY’s six-hour, three-night miniseries event “Washington” will chip away at the bronzed and marbled image of America’s first President and bring to life the man whose name is known to all, but whose epic story is understood by few. Narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Jeff Daniels (“The Newsroom,” “Godless”) and executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, “Washington” will premiere over Presidents’ Day weekend airing consecutively on Sunday, February 16, Monday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 18 at 8pm ET/PT. Subscribe for more HISTORY: http://po.st/SubscribeToHistory Check out exclusive HISTORY content: History Newsletter: http://po.st/HistoryNewsletter Website – http://po.st/HistoryWeb Facebook – http://po.st/HistoryFacebook Twitter – http://po.st/HistoryTwitter HISTORY® is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network’s all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, premium documentaries, and scripted event programming. 2020-01-18T16:04:52.000Z

People may not know that Presidents Day is actually called Washington’s Birthday in the United States federal code. It is observed on the third Monday in February every year, even though his actual birthday is February 22.

The reason Washington’s Birthday is more often referred to as Presidents Day is that in a lot of states, the holiday is called Presidents Day in state laws because it marks both Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, which is February 12. Some states include Thomas Jefferson in there as well, even though his birthday is in April.

This year, in honor of Presidents Day, History is debuting six-hour miniseries airing over three nights that examines the life of America’s first president. The miniseries is narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Jeff Daniels and features interviews with President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and noted historians, including Joseph J. Ellis, Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham, and Alan Taylor.

Information about how to watch Washington on TV and online is available here. It airs on Sunday, February 16, Monday, February 17, and Tuesday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.

