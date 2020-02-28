Is ‘Shark Tank’ on TV Tonight? Does it Air on Sunday Nights Too?

ABC’s entrepreneurial show Shark Tank returns tonight, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8 p.m. It will not air on Sunday nights for the rest of the season since American Idol is back in that time slot for the time being.

Tonight’s episode, season 11 episode 13, features Bala Bangles, a stylish weighted design that will be pitched by a husband and wife duo; Shake it Pup, a dog-food seasoning company; Pip & Bounce, a ping-pong event business and restaurant space pitched by brothers; and Fur, an all-around body hair-care product line pitched by childhood best friends.

Next week on Shark Tank will feature entrepreneurs who invented a new type of tooth-cleaning product, a mother and son duo from California with lighter travel gear for babies, an entrepreneur with a healthier version of a decadent treat and classmates from New York City who pitch their customizable eyewear for kids.

Shark Tank features investors Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Babara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec along with guest judges who sometimes stop by.

First-Time Guest Shark Maria Sharapova Enters the Tank

Maria Sharapova, who announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday, will appear in the Tank for the first time.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, Sharapova turns to Kevin O’Leary and jokingly asks “When was the last time you worked out, Kevin?” Kevin says he woke up at 4 a.m. to work out that day.

In September, when the episode was filmed, O’Leary shared a photo of him and Sharapova on Instagram. In the photo, Sharapova is holding up a potato with a picture of her face on it. The potato came from Potato Parcel, one of the companies that O’Leary previously invested in on Shark Tank.

‘Shark Tank’ Is Returning to Its Original Night

When Shark Tank premiered over a decade ago, it aired on Friday nights but was moved to Sundays more than two years ago. When it premiered, Friday night viewership for primetime was poor on all networks, but viewers started to tune in when Shark Tank was on.

Shark Robert Herjavec told Boston Herald that they’re excited about the move back to Friday nights.

“We think it’s going to do well for us,” he said. “My view is that the harder life becomes, the more people love our show. People don’t realize we started the show in the depths of the economic recession in 2009. And today, look at this country: We’re divided, some people think there will be a war […] but you turn on our show, and you see hope and aspiration and dreams, and people who have done something with their lives. It’s very powerful.”

Cuban and O’Leary both appeared on The View to promote the move to Friday nights.

“People realize that Shark Tank is a platform to launch a business because we have millions of people that see it through syndication,” O’Leary said. “You could take an idea and turn it into a huge success on Shark Tank. As a result, we have tens of thousands of offerings, and so we’re able to pick some incredible ideas.”

Cuban backed him up and added that his favorite part of the show is that they’re family-friendly. “And so it is one show where you could have a six-year-old, eight-year-old, ten-year-old, 82-year-old all watching the show together. And we send a message that the American dream is alive and well.”

Shark Tank airs on ABC at 8 p.m. on Friday nights, followed by a two-hour episode of 20/20.

