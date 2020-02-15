Is A New ‘SNL’ on Tonight 2/15/2020?

No, there is not a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight, February 15. While the comedy sketch takes a winter break, NBC is airing an old episode with comedy legend Eddie Murphy as the host, according to The Interrobang. Lizzo appeared as the musical guest in the episode, which originally aired on December 21, 2019.

It was the first time Murphy had appeared on the show in 35 years. He served as an original cast member on the show from 1980 to 1984. The comedian went on to have a blockbuster career since leaving SNL, going on to star in movies like The Nutty Professor, Coming to America, Shrek and Dreamgirls, where he was nominated for an Oscar.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B7WXBJIFp5z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bill Cosby slammed Murphy for his opening monologue on SNL in December after he made a joke about the disgraced comedian, who is now serving a 10-year prison sentence for sexual assault. “If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” Murphy said. Then he impersonated Cosby’s voice and said, “Who is America’s dad now?”

“Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come,” his publicist Andrew Wyatt wrote in a statement after the episode aired. “It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave.”

SNL won’t return from its winter break until February 29. Comedian John Mulaney will head to 30 Rock as the host. It’ll be his third time at Studio H8. “I cannot believe I am lucky enough to host SNL a third time, and that David Byrne will be there too. It’s mind-boggling,” he tweeted February 7. “Way too many dreams from 1990 are coming true. Man oh Man. This is a purely happy moment.” The message was liked more than 70,000 times by his 1.2 million followers.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8jZcQWFxck/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Who Is on the Cast of Season 45 of ‘SNL’?

Newcomers Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang have joined this year’s cast. Comedian Shane Gillis was supposed to join the sketch series, but he was fired after offensive comments he made about race were unearthed.

Yang and Fineman are joining season regulars like Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor.

What Time Does ‘SNL’ Air?

Even though it’s a rerun, SNL will still air during its regularly scheduled time. Those on the East Coast can watch NBC at 11:30 p.m. to see the episode, and West Coast viewers can catch SNL at 8:30 p.m.

How Can I Watch ‘SNL’?

In addition to watching it on TV, SNL can be viewed on a smartphone or a tablet. NBC provides a live stream via their network. SNL also streams on Hulu. For those who are more comfortable with YouTube, SNL also posts to their channel after the show airs.

Don’t miss Saturday Night Live when it returns to NBC February 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. PT.