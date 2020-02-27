Is Teresa Giudice Dating Ex-Boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo?

Heavy previously wrote that Teresa and Anthony struck up a flirtation when Delorenzo’s company installed a pool at her home, an interaction that was documented on an episode of RHONJ. Since then, they’ve been spotted spending time together.

Anthony is a business owner in New Jersey. His company, Woodside Pools NJ, installs private pools, firepits, and custom projects for clients. The company’s Instagram shows pictures of projects in progress. Delorenzo is the father of two boys who are reaching their teen years. His boys make frequent appearances on his Instagram, indicating a close relationship between the family of three, Heavy previously reported. Anthony has remarked that his kids are the greatest gifts in his life. He has even joked about how handsome and good looking his sons are turning out to be.

Teresa and Anthony were seen out on December 21, 2019. The pair was seen casually dressed and engaged in physical touch, including linking arms and sharing an intimate hug. Whether or not their outing could be considered a date, it is certain that the two are close and that there is visible chemistry.

Delorenzo shared a cryptic Instagram post following a breakfast outing he shared with Teresa on December 23, 2019. He claimed to be staying “incognito.” The two could be spending time together as “just friends,” or they could be re-kindling something more.

Us Weekly confirmed on December 17 that Teresa and Joe split after 20 years of marriage. The estranged couple share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us Weekly. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The same day as her breakfast with Delorenzo, Giudice commented on estranged husband Joe’s recent Instagram post, writing that his “beard looks good.”

