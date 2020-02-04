Are Katie Maloney-Schwartz & Kristen Doute Still Friends? No.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute are no longer friends.

Katie, along with VPR co-star and best friend Stassi Schwartz, end their friendship with Kristen tonight on Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen told Kelly Dillon on her podcast “Kickin’ Back with Kelly” that she’s confused about why the two women who were formerly her close friends are no longer speaking to her. She said she hopes they patch things up before she gets to a point where she no longer wants to be friends with them, and gives up on reuniting with the two women.

Katie & Kristen Stopped Being Friends in November 2019

According to Hollywood Life, the co-stars ran into each other during BravoCon in New York in November 2019. This was in the middle of the dissolution of their friendship. Kristen told Hollywood Life that the three “exchanged pleasantries” but nothing beyond that.

There was also a rumor that Katie and Stassi were upset with Kristen about the fact that she let her ex Carter live with her, says Yahoo Finance. She also revealed that Katie and Stassi refuse to speak with her and that she watched old episodes of VPR to figure out where the split had begun, she explained on “Kickin’ Back with Kelly.”

Yahoo reported that this is not the first time the three women have gotten into a fight. There have been a number of fights and grudges before they ultimately repaired their relationship. But this could be the last straw for Kristen.

The Blast reported that Kristen hooked up with Jax, Stassi’s ex boyfriend, while they were still together, before reporting that she is a liar who is incapable of being honest. The Blast also says that her relationship with Brian Carter “Carter” is toxic and he’s using her financially and emotionally. She’s also a heavy drinker who loses control of herself at times, continues The Blast.

Kristen Has Not Received an Invitation to Stassi’s Wedding

Even though Kristen introduced Stassi and her fiancé Beau Carter, she has not received a save the date for the wedding. Yahoo reported that she’s not one of Stassi’s nine bridesmaids and is “out of the loop” on the details of Stassi’s wedding plans and life in general, says Yahoo.

Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that Stassi and Kristen had been friends since the first season and suggests that Stassi will invite Kristen to her wedding out of respect for their former friendship. However, it also suggests there’s a high degree of likelihood that Kristen will “blackout.”

Kristen told Entertainment Tonight she thought that the three women were changing and “going in different directions.” She said that she didn’t think they’d ever have a relationship again unless it would be very different than it had been, which she suggested would be beneficial for the three women.

Stassi also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her wedding plans were the primary focus in her life before mending her friendship with Kristen. Stassi continued that she was “definitely bridezilla.”

READ NEXT: Read more about Vanderpump Rules