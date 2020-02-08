Kelsey Berreth Murder: How Did the Missing Mom Die?

Kelsey Berreth was a young Colorado mother and flight instructor who was brutally murdered by her fiance, Patrick Frazee, on Thanksgiving, 2018.

It took several weeks for the missing persons case for the 29-year-old mother and flight instructor to turn into a murder investigation. Berreth was last seen on surveillance footage at Safeway with her 14-month-old daughter, Kaylee, at about 12:30 p.m. November 22, 2018. About one hour later, Frazee is seen on surveillance footage at Walmart with the baby stroller. Soon after that, Frazee was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera going into Berreth’s home, according to the arrest warrant filed in his case. Frazee had called the cellphone of Krystal Lee Kenney at about the same time as he went to Berreth’s house.

Woodland Park Police described Berreth’s murder as a “horrific death,” according to court records.

“When you first meet Kelsey, she’s super shy, very quiet. But behind that quiet exterior is someone that’s very sharp, very intelligent,” a close childhood friend, Nicole Haywood told KOAA News 5 on Jan. 23.

Kelsey Berreth Was Bludgeoned With a Baseball Bat by her Fiance, Patrick Frazee

Kelsey Berreth was brutally murdered on Thanksgiving Day, 2018. The 29 year old was a mother of an infant girl, Kaylee. Kelsey Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, called Woodland Park Police Department December 2, 2018, saying she had not been able to reach her daughter in more than a week, and asked police to check on her. She said her daughter would not leave without telling anyone. Police contacted Berreth’s fiance and the father of her 14-month-old daughter. He told police he last saw Kelsey November 22, 2018 and that they broke up. He said he returned her things to her, including her handgun and keys, according to an application for a search warrant filed in his case. He told police he had talked to her on the phone between November 22 and November 25.

Frazee described their breakup to police amicably. He said they wanted to be good parents and that they would split custody 50/50. He said on November 25, she texted him saying “Do you even love me?” He said he replied that he did, but realized days later the reply never went through. He told police he was concerned Berreth was suicidal.

Cellphone records showed calls between Berreth and Frazee, and indicated Berreth was on the phone in Idaho. Frazee told investigators the last he heard from Berreth was in a text message November 25, saying she was going to check on her grandma, who had Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Police later determined Berreth was killed on November 22, and that Lee disposed of Berreth’s cellphone in Idaho.

Patrick Frazee Blindfolded Berreth, Asking Her to Identify the Scent of Different Candles

Patrick Frazee set up the murder of his fiancee as though they were playing a game, according to his arrest warrant. He tied a blindfold around her eyes, and asked her to identify the scent of different candles. While she was blindfolded, he hit her in the face with a baseball bat, knocking several of her teeth out.

Police searched Berreth’s home multiple times and found blood in the house, but could not find her body. Later, a K-9 alerted to signs of human decomposition in a car Frazee and Berreth shared. Police also found suspected blood on a sock in the car, according to court documents filed in the case.

“JUSTICE FOR KELSEY!!!!! We are so overjoyed with this verdict!” a Facebook group, Justice for Kelsey Berreth wrote on Facebook the day of Frazee’s conviction.

Patrick Frazee Burned Kelsey Berreth’s Body After Storing It With Hay Bales

Patrick Frazee first took Kelsey Berreth’s body from her home in a tote to a ranch and stored it in a barn on top of a hay stack. Frazee used a tractor to move the tote to a high location, according to his arrest warrant. Then he and Lee took the body from Nash Ranch to his home in Florissant using his red pickup truck. He put the tote and Berreth’s belonging in a tote, then burned it. He used wood and at least five gallons of gasoline to fuel the fire. Frazee told Lee he wanted police to think Berreth died by suicide.

Investigators collected 21 samples of suspected blood from Kelsey’s home from 21 separate locations throughout the house, mainly in her bathroom. You can see the blood sample collection list here and a list of other evidence collected here.

Cheryl told police the last time she talked to her daughter was on November 22, 2018. Kelsey told her mom she and Patrick had gone out to check on a herd of cattle the day before, but Frazee became sick and she dropped him off at his home. The couple had plans to go out for Thanksgiving dinner that night, Kelsey told her mom. She didn’t tell her mom anything about the couple breaking up.

Frazee later told Cheryl Berreth he and Kelsey had decided to split up and share custody of the child. He said he had not seen her, and that he wanted to give her space.