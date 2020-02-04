Will Kelsey Cheat on Jared with Her Boss Jake on ‘Siesta Key’

Is Kelsey going to cheat on Jared with her boss Jake?

In the last episode, she was getting together with Jared Kelderman but that wasn’t predicted to last.

Jake posted a now deleted picture on Instagram of himself and Kelsey, with the caption, “You make me feel what I’d imagine @chickfila operating on Sundays would feel like.” And Kelsey commented on it, Heavy previously reported.

Kelsey posted on January 20, “This past year when I went through some stuff & friends told me ‘things happen for a reason & I should trust everything will work out for the best’ I rolled my eyes but now I’m starting to realize they were right.”

This past year when I went through some stuff & friends told me “things happen for a reason & I should trust everything will work out for the best” I rolled my eyes, but now I’m starting to realize they were right🤗 — Kelsey (@thekelseyowens) January 21, 2020

On January 21, she retweeted Jared’s tweet that said, “Waterfall kiss and tree house!? @thekelseyowns what a day!” Earlier that day, Kelsey tweeted, “Oops I kissed him again…” What could they have done in that tree house?

Waterfall kiss and tree house!? @thekelseyowens what a day! #siestakey — Jared Kelderman (@jkelderman1) January 22, 2020

On January 28, she tweeted, “Clearly @jkelderman1 and I have a different outlook on all this..” she included a gif of Pauly D from Jersey Shore with the caption, “Awkward!”

Kelderman commented on the tweet with “What’s new.”

Kelderman also tweeted “Boats and the exes baby…” on January 28. Commenters asked if he was getting together with Kelsey. It seems as though he probably did. And then it ended.

According to Feeling the Vibe, Kelsey met Jake at Kelsey’s work with Rebella, a social media influencer agency. Jake runs the agency with Juliette Porter’s ex, Robby Hayes. Kelsey and Jake made friends quickly, appearing on each of their Instagrams, although now Jake’s Instagram has been made private.

Kelsey has hooked up with Garret, Jared and now possibly (probably) Jake since the beginning of 2020. She has a new guy reported three out of four weeks since the new year began, if you read her Twitter feed.

It seems pretty likely that Kelsey will hook up with Jake given that she’s not turned down Garret and Jared, and sparks seem to be flying between her and now her boss, Jake. On February 3, she tweeted, “Trying out this new thing this year where my New Years resolution starts March 1st…” Maybe there’s a long term relationship that will keep her sidelined on the horizon.

Trying out this new thing this year where my New Years resolution starts March 1st…😅 — Kelsey (@thekelseyowens) February 3, 2020

Feeling the Vibe continues Kelsey had a boyfriend, Jacob Wilson, during the last season of Siesta Key. The two broke up prior to season 3 filming, so she was single at the beginning of the season and has been getting together with anyone on the cast she likes. Feeling the Vibe previously reported that Jake caught Kelsey’s attention, but was that enough to make her go ahead with Jake?

In between Jared and Jake, it seems she went back to Garret. Since Heavy’s aforementioned Instagram post by Jake that references Chick-fil-a, his Instagram account has been made private. Perhaps things did not work out so well? Or perhaps they did.

Either way, viewers will find out tonight if Kelsey is getting together her newest guy for 2020, Jake Petersen on Siesta Key at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV.

READ NEXT: Read more about Vanderpump Rules